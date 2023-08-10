A2 Grains and Lotteries Aug 10, 2023 Aug 10, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GRAIN PRICESGrand Island/AuroraCash grains at yesterday’s close, provided by Aurora Co-0p:Corn $5.33Soybeans $12.93Milo $4.61 0 Comments Tags Botany The Economy Agriculture Food Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Grand Island woman arrested after hit-and-run crash, road rage incident near Kearney A Grand Island woman faces charges after a road rage incident Monday evening on Interstate 80 near Kearney. Hall County valuation notification process questioned Ray O'Connor questioned notification procedures at the Hall County Board of Equalization meeting. Nebraska High School Football (8-Man) Wide Receivers* to Watch in 2023. *(Includes Tight Ends/Some RBs) Grand Island Senior High's Tia Traudt commits to play volleyball at UNLV Grand Island Senior High junior Tia Traudt commits to play volleyball at UNLV Ashby finishes first day as GICC coach as fall sports get under way Jeff Ashby got his first set of practices as the new Crusader football coach under way Monday morning at GICC.