A2 Grains and Lotteries

Grand Island/Aurora
Cash grains at yesterday’s close, provided by Aurora Co-op:
Corn $6.92
White corn NA
Milo $6.52
Wheat NA
Soybeans $14.33
LOTTERIES
EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to production difficulties, lotteries were unavailable at press time.
Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday.
The Wisconsin athletic department pays for travel costs and work hours for police officers that accompany Badgers teams on road trips.
Daniel J. Cervantes' crime, which took place on June 3, involved Fentanyl. He possessed a firearm while handling the drug.
After 10 years, Panera Bread in Grand Island has closed. “We’re sorry. This location is permanently closed,” a sign on the door says. “Please …
For far too long, Nebraska football has been about aesthetics and appearances. A popularity contest. This time, Trev Alberts wanted to build a foundation, so he found a builder, writes Tom Shatel.
Hord transferred to Nebraska after four seasons at Penn State, picking NU over going pro in hopes of falling in love with the sport again.
Lucy Ghaifan
Elyse Myers has accumulated millions of followers who enjoy the funny stories and inspirational messages she records in her Omaha-area home and shares on TikTok.
AMARILLO, Texas — Timothy John Biggs, 59, died at his residence on Nov. 6, 2022, in Amarillo, Texas.
