 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A2 Grains and Lotteries

  • Updated
  • 0

Grand Island/Aurora

Cash grains at yesterday’s close, provided by Aurora Co-op:

Corn $6.51

White corn NA

Milo $5.86

Wheat NA

Soybeans $13.49

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2022 softball players to watch

2022 softball players to watch

With the 2022 softball season fastly approaching, there’s a few names fans should be on the lookout for. Some may be quite familiar.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts