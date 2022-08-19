A2 Grains and Lotteries

Grand Island/Aurora
Cash grains at yesterday’s close, provided by Aurora Co-op:
Corn $6.51
White corn NA
Milo $5.86
Wheat NA
Soybeans $13.49
George Mullen, 67
With the 2022 softball season fastly approaching, there’s a few names fans should be on the lookout for. Some may be quite familiar.
"Grand Island Casino Resort" at Fonner Park campus will start construction in September, two days after the end of the Nebraska State Fair, in the racetrack concourse area.
The traffic stop followed a tip from a trucking company, which told authorities the truck was believed to be in Nebraska about 12 minutes before troopers located the semi.
Soon after getting out of prison, DeShawn Gleaton Jr. started dating Hailey Christiansen, a 29-year-old who believed in second chances. She quickly found herself in a violent relationship.
American flies from Grand Island to Dallas-Ft. Worth twice a day, seven days a week.
The highway lane is 24 feet wide. The loads were 25.
A motorcyclist from Missouri suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a semi-truck late Saturday afternoon at the intersection o…
According to court records, in July 2021, the man allegedly bought and procured fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination record cards that had the CDC's seal on them.
Wade Nez of Grand Island is the grandson of a man who played an important role in World War II.
