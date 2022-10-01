 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A2 Lotteries

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska 2x2

Red: 4-16

White: 6-14

Jackpot: $22,000

Pick 5

2-5-8-19-24

Pick 3

3-4-9

My Day

11-28-55

Lucky for Life

11-24-29-32-38 LB: 6

Powerball

8-21-22-65069

Powerball: 26

Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $322M

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brown column: An open letter to Scott Frost

Brown column: An open letter to Scott Frost

From Rick's column: I can still feel your pain. In the fall of 1973, I packed up everything I owned into the back of a ‘52 Ford pickup and set out for Arizona from my hometown of Norfolk. I think I might have had about $50 to my name.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts