A2 Lotteries

Nebraska 2x2
Red: 4-16
White: 6-14
Jackpot: $22,000
Pick 5
2-5-8-19-24
Pick 3
3-4-9
My Day
11-28-55
Lucky for Life
11-24-29-32-38 LB: 6
Powerball
8-21-22-65069
Powerball: 26
Power Play: 2
Jackpot: $322M
Nebraska 2x2
Red: 4-16
White: 6-14
Jackpot: $22,000
Pick 5
2-5-8-19-24
Pick 3
3-4-9
My Day
11-28-55
Lucky for Life
11-24-29-32-38 LB: 6
Powerball
8-21-22-65069
Powerball: 26
Power Play: 2
Jackpot: $322M
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The $7.3 million project at Faidley Avenue and Claude Road is pursuing $1.9 million in TIF support.
The deal will only happen if Omaha-based Woodsonia is able to attract an unnamed, but major retailer as an anchor store, said City Regional Planner Chad Nabity.
The area of the crash is about one mile from the Buffalo-Hall County line.
From Rick's column: I can still feel your pain. In the fall of 1973, I packed up everything I owned into the back of a ‘52 Ford pickup and set out for Arizona from my hometown of Norfolk. I think I might have had about $50 to my name.
The Harvest of Harmony parade, pageant and field competition will be held this week.
The substation will be a place where GIPD officers can come in at the night to do work and will also serve as an access point for the community.
Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85.
The bus carrying students from Chase County Schools was attempting to turn when it collided with a semi pulling a grain trailer northwest of Champion.
PREP PICKS: Senior leadership key for Central Valley
This week's Grand Island Independent All-Area volleyball leaders
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.