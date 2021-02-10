About 40 vehicles were towed over the weekend

Close to 40 vehicles were towed from emergency snow routes Saturday and Sunday and hauled to Grand Island’s impound lot.

The lot filled up, so some vehicles were taken to private lots owned by the towing company, said Capt. Dean Elliott of the Grand Island Police Department.

On Monday, impound employees released 24 vehicles to owners who showed up to pay fines and collect their vehicles.

Community service officers, who are employees of the Police Department, this week have been ticketing and towing vehicles that were still snowbound from the Jan. 25 storm. They started that work Monday and will continue today.

Beginning Thursday morning, Police Department employees will begin ticketing vehicles that haven’t been moved since this past weekend’s storm.

Grand Island residents are allowed to park a vehicle in one spot on a city street or city-owned parking lot for 72 hours before it must be moved. In the case of the most recent storm, the 72-hour period began at 6 a.m. Monday, Elliott said.

Towing of those vehicles may start Sunday “but more than likely Monday,” Elliott said.

City officials give the public good notification about snow emergencies, Elliott said. When people live in Nebraska, “they have to expect snow,” he said. “And when heavier snow is forecast they need to pay attention if they live on an emergency snow route.”

