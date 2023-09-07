Whether you stay in Nebraska or travel out of state, attend a large university or a small community college, it is a significant life adjustment. Here are some of my tips and tricks for making the adjustment from high school to college.

Get familiar with the campus

Big and small schools alike will be different from your high school. It’s super easy to get lost, especially when your school has multiple campuses. It is beneficial to go to all your classes during your orientation, move-in, or before your first week of classes. Walk the route you plan to go from your dorm to your first class, then follow your entire schedule. That way, you will beat the freshman panic of walking into the wrong classroom that first wee.

Choose your roommate wisely

If you choose dorm life, you will most likely have a roommate. Even though you will be busy with classes and activities on campus, your dorm is your sanctuary, and the last thing you want is someone who clashes with your living style. Many schools have Facebook or similar groups to help you find a roommate before you even register for your dorm. It’s helpful to think about your living style and do your best to pair up with someone like you. Here are some good questions to ask your potential roommate: Are you an early bird or a night owl? How important is it to keep the dorm neat and tidy? What are your thoughts about food in the dorm?

Get involved

One of the most anxiety-inducing things about starting college for some people is making friends, especially when going to a school away from home and your high school friends. A great way to meet new people is to join something. Whether it’s a club, sport, or even Greek life (fraternities and sororities), being involved can help you meet new people with similar interests and give you a better sense of community.

Explore

College is not only about learning and earning your degree but also about exploration. Take this newfound freedom of yours and explore. The more you learn about the campus and surrounding city the better you will feel about your choice.