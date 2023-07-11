Related to this story

State Trip 1.jpg

State Trip 1.jpg

A roadside mural in Lewellen. Sarah Jones took a picture of a sign, mural or water tower at every place her family visited.

State Trip 2.jpg

State Trip 2.jpg

Sarah and Jereme Jones, with son Noah in the back, at the start of their two-year adventure. Noah went on their early trips but then became bu…

State Trip 3.jpg

State Trip 3.jpg

The Joneses kept a map of their travel stops, which took more than two years to complete.