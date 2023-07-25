Days after former Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins resigned without explanation, her interim replacement stepped into the role Monday with humility — praising the department’s leadership team that she said she will rely on while carefully avoiding negative comment on her predecessor.

Michon Morrow, who has worked at the department since 1995 and was named the agency’s acting chief when Ewins resigned Friday, told reporters that the makeup of the Lincoln Police Department’s command staff is, in part, what made it “an easy decision to step into an acting role.”

“This isn’t an ‘I’ world,” Morrow said at the department’s Monday media briefing at its downtown headquarters. “I understand in our department that everything we do, we do as a team. I frequently like to say that law enforcement is a team sport.

“And because of that support and because of the leadership, I would tell our community members that they’re still in very good hands and we still remain committed to our community policing model,” said Morrow, who was also introduced Monday to the City Council during its director’s meeting.

Morrow, who previously served as the assistant chief of the management division, said the department’s command staff will be “evaluating decisions that we’ve made and understanding the impact” those decisions have had, referring in part to Ewins’ decision to reduce LPD’s daily media briefings to a three-day-per-week schedule.

But Morrow, who was a captain before Ewins promoted her to assistant chief of staff soon after her arrival in 2021, also insisted that any policy changes or reversals would be made with input from the agency’s entire leadership team — while making clear that she was not casting the former chief in a negative light.

“I want to make sure that all of our communications are open and not siloed within any area of our department,” Morrow said. “(I’m) not suggesting that it has been, just that that is the way I approach leadership and that we want to always be working together.

“I certainly will not ever present myself as knowing everything, and that’s why we make sure that we surround ourselves with excellent leadership.”

Though she was careful not to deride Ewins — whose name Morrow didn’t say amid her brief comments to reporters Monday — her emphasis on collaboration was itself a break from how Ewins’ publicly presented her own leadership style.

Ewins had recently framed several department policies — including LPD’s procedure for the release of bodycam footage and the identification of officers involved in shootings — as decisions that came down to her own discretion. And even in her public statement on her resignation, Ewins referred to the department’s employees as “my officers.”

At a news conference Monday announcing a collaboration between the city’s libraries and the Lied Center for the Performing Arts, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird declined to say whether she asked Ewins to resign last week.

Ewins had been Gaylor Baird’s pick to lead the LPD in 2021 at the conclusion of a national search following the retirement of Chief Jeff Bliemeister in 2020.

A former San Francisco Police Department commander, Ewins was not only the first woman to head LPD, but also the first LGBTQ person. The mayor’s office said Friday it wasn’t yet sure if it would perform another national search to find Ewins’ permanent replacement at LPD.

Morrow, who served as the Southwest Team captain before her promotion to assistant chief in 2021, laughed Monday when asked if she expected to ultimately be named the department’s next chief.

“I expect to make it through each and every single day with the best of my abilities, and as decisions come, we’ll address them head-on,” she said. “And I would imagine those decisions will always be made with the best intentions for the Lincoln Police Department and the 500-plus people that we serve here and our community.”

Though officials haven’t provided an explanation for Ewins’ resignation, she had been under fire recently for reducing access to the press and had been accused by former police officers of driving them out after they had come forward with allegations of sexual harassment within the department.

Ewins’ commitment to transparency — which was one of the reasons Gaylor Baird said she hired her — has continued to be a central issue, twice spilling into public view in the week before Ewins’ resignation.

Her departure came a week after she announced she would reduce daily press briefings that have been a staple of the department for more than a century and only days after she declined to release bodycam footage from a crash involving a sheriff’s deputy in May.

LPD — and public safety in general — was also a flashpoint in the mayoral race this spring. Gaylor Baird’s challenger Suzanne Geist — and the PAC supporting her — blanketed the city with ads that included cherry-picked statistics saying Lincoln’s crime had skyrocketed under Gaylor Baird’s administration, and that her administration had silenced whistleblowers.

The Lincoln Police Union, which had endorsed hiring Ewins, also endorsed Geist.

Morrow told reporters Monday that she met with union officials upon her appointment Friday but she rejected the notion that “bridges have been burned with our union” after a reporter asked if the meeting was meant to mend LPD’s relationship with the labor group.