After 'great week' ends with thud in Kansas City, Nebraska eager to return to court

Fred Hoiberg and his staff held Nebraska’s longest film session of the year Sunday afternoon.

A day before, the Huskers suffered a 15-point loss to Kansas State, leaving NU with a “lot to correct” at both ends of the floor.

Hoiberg on Monday projected confidence in his group's ability to bounce back and show resiliency.

“I know we’re coming off a very disappointing game against Kansas State after a great week, and this game has a way of humbling you real quick,” Hoiberg said. “I think after beating Creighton and having a chance to beat what is now the number one team in the country in back-to-back games, we went down and did not play well obviously in Kansas City.

“So (we’ve) just got to find a way to bounce back, get that energy back and do the little things that have allowed us to have some success this season.”

Now the Huskers will have to do it against an unfamiliar opponent: Queens. A longtime Division II power, the Royals were elevated in July and have hit the ground running under first-year coach Grant Leonard.

Queens went 30-4 last season and made the Division II Tournament in each of the past seven seasons. Despite it being their first season at the Division I level, the Royals are 9-2 and come to Lincoln riding a four-game win streak.

Tuesday’s game will be Nebraska’s last before the Christmas break — traditionally a perfect recipe for a proverbial trap game. Hoiberg said it’s always a valid concern at this time of year, but he feels his team will be ready.

“We’ve got to take care of business,” he said. “Especially after the last game where we had disappointment. Guys were hurt by it, rightfully so, and we came back (Sunday) with really good intensity. We need to follow it up (Monday) and carry it over into the game for 40 minutes.”

With 10 nonconference games in the books, Nebraska sits at 6-4. The Huskers are 6-6 overall this season and there have been several positives through the first six weeks. But it also hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing.

All things considered, Hoiberg feels his group has learned a lot and has handled the nonconference slate “okay.”

They want to finish it with a win.

“When you look at all of the factors that were involved, missing Derrick (Walker) for those first five games certainly had an impact on our team. Missing Sam for Indiana certainly had an impact on our team. But overall, I’ve been pleased by the effort,” Hoiberg said. “I’ve talked a lot about it with this group but every time they step on the floor whether it’s a practice, a shootaround or a game, they bring it.

“Hopefully the last game was an outlier and we can look back on it and learn from it. But this team, I think because of the intensity they play with we’re going to have a chance pretty much every time we step on the floor.”

Bench provides positives: Despite the result, there were a couple of bright spots Saturday in Wilhelm Breidenbach and Jamarques Lawrence. Breidenbach led NU with 13 points and five rebounds while Lawrence had nine points, five rebounds and a pair of three-pointers in 18 minutes.

“I thought (Jamarques) and Wilhelm both had really good games for us and big confidence boosters I think for both of those guys,” Hoiberg said.

Battle of the Vault: Nebraska and Queens won’t be the only two teams playing at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday. Concordia and Oklahoma Wesleyan will open the day at 1 p.m. followed by Drake and Mississippi State at 4 p.m. The Huskers and Royals will tip at either 6:30 or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the battle of the Bulldogs.

Tuesday’s game is not included in Nebraska’s season-ticket packages and tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com, Pinnaclebankarena.com or at the Pinnacle Bank Arena box office.

Queens Scouting Report The Royals are coming off a 78-75 win at East Tennessee State University last Wednesday.

Queens plays free, plays fast and the Royals returned four starters from last season. Queens is shooting 46.8% (313-for-669) through 11 games and the Royals are shooting 34.6% (100-for-289) from behind the arc. Grant Leonard’s squad also has a +10.9 rebounding margin (per game) as the Royals have outrebounded their opponents 474-354.

“They shoot the heck out of the ball - they make over nine threes a game – and the thing I’ve been really impressed with is their relentlessness on the glass. They’re one of the top teams in the country in offensive rebound percentage,” Hoiberg said. “It’s gonna be a challenge.”

Nebraska Scouting Report Nebraska will look to get back in the win column after three consecutive losses. The Huskers fell to Kansas State Saturday night in Kansas City, 71-56.

Hoiberg said for the first time this season his team was “out-toughed” and lost too many 50-50 balls, especially against a long, athletic team in Kansas State. They’ll need to get back to their identity against Queens and roll it into Big Ten play.

“If we play we play with physicality, if we play with toughness, then we have a chance to win every time we step on the floor,” he said.

After playing three games in six days, Tuesday’s game will be just Nebraska’s second in 10 days. Nebraska is 6-4 in non-conference play this season and will look to finish 7-4.

The Huskers have shot 43.7% (304-for-695) from the field and 30% (78-for-260) from deep through 12 games. Nebraska is also 126-for-194 (64.9%) at the free throw line this season. Nebraska shot just 32.1% (18-for-56) from the field and 4-for-21 (19%) from deep against the Wildcats.