AgLines for Sunday, Dec. 25

Five Natural Resources Districts awarded funding for pasture improvement projects

Five Natural Resources Districts were recently awarded grant funding for the “Partnering to Preserve Central Nebraska’s Core Grasslands” project sponsored by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. The partnering NRDs include Central Platte, Twin Platte, Tri-Basin, Middle Republican and Lower Loup.

The total grant award through the NFWF grant was $300,000 and it runs through July 2025. Additional funding for this project in the amount of $149,500 was awarded to the Central Platte NRD through the Nebraska Environmental Trust.

“This is an exciting opportunity for local farmers and ranchers to improve their pastures,” said David Carr, CPNRD Range Management Specialist.

Program funding is available through the grant for pasture improvement projects such as cedar cutting and grazing deferment to prepare for a pasture burn. There are also opportunities for cost-share funding for landowners through the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

“The increasing encroachment of unwanted trees into pastures is a concern in our District. Activities like cutting and burning are necessary to preserve grazing and improve wildlife habitat,” said Carr.

Landowners interested in having a pasture cleared of cedar trees or are wanting more information about prescribed burning should contact Carr at 308-385-6282 or carr@cpnrd.org.

Central Platte NRD scholarships available in natural resources fields

Applications are being accepted for the CPNRD-Ron Bishop Memorial College Scholarship Program from the Central Platte Natural Resources District.

Applicants must be a college junior, senior or graduate student enrolled in a natural resources course of study at an accredited college or university. Five scholarships will be awarded at $1,000 per student for the 2023-2024 school year.

Eligible applicants or their parent(s) must reside within CPNRD boundaries which reach from Gothenburg to Columbus in Nebraska along the Platte River. Return applicants and recipients are eligible to apply. Applications must be postmarked by April 15, 2023.

CPNRD’s college scholarship program was implemented in 2007 and has provided $117,000 to 135 students. Applications are available on the Central Platte NRD website at https://www.cpnrd.org/education/scholarships/ or by contacting Marcia Lee at 308-385-6282 or email: lee@cpnrd.org.

Some of the careers that qualify: Agriculture (business representative, engineer, inspector, agronomist, applied science/diversified); biologist; engineer: (civil, mechanical, chemical); conservationist, resources management; natural resources/environmental educator; geographic information systems specialist; geology engineering; grazing livestock system; hydrologist, hydrogeologist; soil and water conservation; rangeland management; soil conservationist/soil engineer; vocational/agriculture educator; water resources specialist; or other natural resources related careers.

Central Platte NRD is one of 23 separate Natural Resources Districts created by the Nebraska Legislature in 1972 to protect the state’s natural resources. CPNRD’s mission is to protect groundwater and surface water, reduce flood threats, conserve soil health, create and protect wildlife habitat, and educate children and adults to use natural resources wisely.

Post-drought meeting set for Jan. 9

ARTHUR — A “Post-Drought Meeting for the Sandhills” is planned for Monday, Jan. 9, at the Arthur County Fairgrounds in Arthur.

The meeting starts with a social at 5:30 p.m., dinner served at 6 and the program starting at 6:30. Thanks to sponsors Zoetis, Nebraska Cattlemen, and Nebraska Extension, there is no cost to attend the program, but registration is required by Jan. 7, for meal counts Call 308-532-2683 or email Rand Saner at rsaner2@unl.edu.

Program topics and speakers are: “Tax Management During Drought” and “Nutrition During and After Drought,” by Randy Saner, Beef Systems Nebraska Extension Educator; and “Pasture and Range Management During and After Drought,” by Mitch Stephenson, UNL Range and Forage Specialist.

Extension programs are open to all.

Nebraska Corn Board seeks candidates for vacancies

LINCOLN — Notice is hereby given that the terms for three members of the Nebraska Corn Development, Utilization and Marketing Board (Nebraska Corn Board) will expire June 30, 2023, and Nebraska’s corn checkoff program is seeking candidates to petition for those districts. The open positions represent Districts 2, 3 and the Board’s at large director.

District 2: Includes the counties of Thayer, Fillmore, Clay, Nuckolls, Webster, Franklin and Adams (Note: John Greer, the current District 2 director, has indicated he will not pursue reappointment).

District 3: Includes the counties of York, Polk, Hamilton and Merrick (Note: Brandon Hunnicutt, the current District 3 director, has indicated he will pursue reappointment).

At Large: The at large director represents all counties in Nebraska (Note: Jay Reiners, the current At Large director, has indicated he will pursue reappointment).

Appointments to the board for Districts 2 and 3 are made by the Governor of Nebraska. The at large director appointment is made by the board. Any candidate seeking appointment may place his or her name on the candidacy list by filing a petition with the Nebraska Corn Board.

Qualified candidates include those individuals who are citizens of Nebraska, reside in an open district, are at least 21 years old, have been actively engaged in growing corn in Nebraska for a period of five years and derive a substantial portion of their income from growing corn. Board members who currently represent these districts are also eligible to re-petition.

Petitions may be obtained by writing the Nebraska Corn Board, 245 Fallbrook Blvd. Suite 204, Lincoln, NE 68521; by calling 402-471-2676 or emailing ncb.info@nebraska.gov.

A candidacy petition must carry the signatures of at least 50 corn producers from that district. The At Large position must have 50 signatures from farmers throughout the state of Nebraska. All petitions must be received by the Nebraska Corn Board no later than 5 p.m. central time on Friday, May 19, 2023. Faxed copies do not qualify.

The Nebraska Corn Board is funded through a producer checkoff investment of 1Ž2-cent-per-bushel checkoff on all corn marketed in the state and is managed by nine farmer directors. The mission of the Nebraska Corn Board is to promote the value of corn by creating opportunities.