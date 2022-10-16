AgLines: Soil carbon project deadline is Nov. 18

Soil carbon project deadline is Nov. 18Producers in the Central Platte and Upper Big Blue natural resources districts are now able to enroll their acres in the new Nebraska Soil Carbon Project.

This project provides greater financial incentives to producers who utilize key conservation practices in central Nebraska. Farmers can adopt soil health practices — including cover crops, no-till and diverse crop rotations that store carbon in the soil. Private companies will utilize the stored carbon and water quality benefits to help reach their goals around sustainability. Depending on the practices implemented, producers earn up to $45 per acre each year.

The goal is to have about 100 producers installing these soil health practices on 100,000 treated acres over the next five years. As a result of the two previous enrollment periods, 44 farmers committed over 42,274 treated acres to implement conservation practices between 2021 and 2026. With the intention of getting closer to our targeted acres during our third round of enrollment, we encourage farmers to apply at their local NRCS office for implementing practices during the Fall of 2023.

Applications are accepted continuously but must be submitted by Friday, Nov. 18, to be evaluated for the 2023 round of funding.

The Nebraska Soil Carbon Project is a collaboration between the two NRDs, Natural Resources Conservation Service, The Nature Conservancy, Ecosystem Services Market Consortium, Cargill, Target and McDonald’s. The Nature Conservancy manages the new program and is investing $8 million for farmers to implement these practices over the next few years.

The project is estimated to store the equivalent of 150,000 metric tons of CO2 while enhancing Nebraska’s soil and linking producers to new carbon payment opportunities.

For the Central Platte NRD, visit www.cpnrd.org/land management/soil health to get started, or contact Courtney Widup at 308-385-6282 or widup@cpnrd.org. For the Upper Big Blue NRD, visit www.upperbigblue.org/programs/groundwater-quality/nebraska-soil-carbon-project to get started or contact Marie Krausnick at 402-362-6601 or mebel@upperbigblue.org.

Nebraska Extension hosting cover crop grazing conferenceLINCOLN — Nebraska beef producers and corn growers can enhance their operations by attending the 2022 Cover Crop Grazing Conference planned for Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead.

The conference kicks off with registration, refreshments and a trade show at the August N. Christenson Building at 9 a.m. Educational programs are from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and include a producer panel session and live field demonstrations.

Featured presentations include “Rotational/Strip Grazing” with Ben Beckman, Nebraska Extension Educator and “Grazing of Perennial and Annual Forages” presented by Brad Schick, Nebraska Extension Educator.

This expo will help first-time or experienced farmers looking to fine-tune their cover crop grazing management utilizing cover crops as an alternative forage source. Speakers and panelists will address important issues for Nebraska farmers and ranchers and provides one-on-one discussion with local, private industry exhibitors and sponsors.

Preregister by Oct. 28 at: https://enrec.unl.edu/covercropgrazingconference/. Agenda, details and map/directions are also at the website. A $10 registration fee is payable via cash or check at the conference. Or checks can be mailed in advance to 2022 Cover Crop Grazing Conference, Nebraska Extension, 1071 County Road G, Ithaca, NE 68033. The fee covers lunch and refreshments throughout the day. When paying by check, make them payable to University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Agribusiness stakeholders are being sought as sponsors and trade show exhibitors. Please contact Connor Biehler at cbiehler2@unl.edu or 402-624-8007 for more details.

Nov. 18 deadline to apply for natural resource conservation fundsLINCOLN — Farmers and ranchers interested in preventing erosion, improving soil health, conserving water and wildlife, or making other natural resource conservation improvements to their property are encouraged to apply now for funding available from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. Those interested in receiving funding should sign up before Nov. 18.

According to NRCS Nebraska State Conservationist Rob Lawson, there are several options available to producers.

“NRCS has a whole suite of conservation programs available to farmers and ranchers looking for assistance in improving and protecting the natural resources on their ag land. These programs provide funding on cropland and rangeland, as well as for establishing or enhancing wildlife habitat and wetlands. NRCS staff can help landowners and operators identify their options that best suit their operation’s needs,” Lawson said.

The most widely applied conservation programs in Nebraska are the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and the Conservation Stewardship Program. The goal of these conservation programs is to provide a financial incentive to encourage landowners to install conservation practices that protect natural resources, resulting in cleaner air and water, healthy soil, and more wildlife habitat.

“Participation in our conservation programs is totally voluntary. We offer assistance that can help make farming and ranching operations more sustainable while conserving the natural resources like soil and water on which all Nebraskans depend, “ Lawson said.

Individuals interested in applying for these conservation programs may do so at any time, but applications need to be submitted by Nov. 18 to be considered for this year’s funding.

For more information about conservation programs and other assistance available, call your local NRCS field office or visit www.ne.nrcs.usda.gov.

Central Valley Ag launches 2023 Scholarship ProgramYORK — Central Valley Ag has launched its annual scholarship program for students pursuing higher education in an agriculturally related field. CVA will award 20 $1,000 scholarships.

“CVA is committed to improving, encouraging and enabling the healthy development of youth throughout the region,” said Chad Carlson, SVP of Talent at CVA. “And by helping our youth pursue their agricultural career, we ensure that the agricultural industry continues to grow.”

This scholarship program enables youth to continue their education on a collegiate level. Based on academic achievement, service to local communities, and knowledge of the cooperative system, the CVA Scholarship Committee will select the winners of each scholarship.

Students of CVA member-owners and CVA employees are encouraged to apply online at www.cvacoop.com/scholarships. Full details are outlined online. Scholarship deadline is March 1, 2023.

Central Valley Ag is a farmer-owned cooperative headquartered in York. CVA has locations in Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska. More information about Central Valley Ag is available at www.cvacoop.com.