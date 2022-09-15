Agricultural community informed about growing cyber threats at Husker Harvest Days

Throughout the Husker Harvest Day grounds, the “internet of things” is a dominant feature of agricultural technology.

In today’s agriculture, nearly everything is connected in some way with the internet.

While there is no denying that the “internet of things” is transforming farming and ranching, it also poses a huge vulnerability to cyber criminals who want to steal information or hold a business or farming and ranching operation as a technological hostage.

“Cyber Threats and Agriculture” was the theme Wednesday at Husker Harvest Days.

A press conference was sponsored by Nebraska Farm Bureau. Its president, Mark McHargue of Central City, was one of the speakers, along with Eugene Kowel of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Omaha, and Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson.

McHargue said that you don’t have to walk very far around the HHD grounds to see something that is collecting data and transmitting it through the internet.

He said agriculture is powered by information that is vital to the success of a farming, ranching or agribusiness operation. Having the information vulnerable to cyber criminals not only hurts those businesses and operations, but is also a threat to national security.

Kowel said every farm, ranch and agribusiness in Nebraska that is connected to the internet is at potential risk from cyber threats.

With harvest season approaching, he said, cyber risks are particularly high.

One of the foremost risks he said the FBI is concerned with is a cyber criminal halting the operation of a farm or ranch or food processing plant or agribusiness with a ransomware attack, with the cyber criminals inserting malware into a computer operating system that can steal information and hold it for ransom.

There are also cyber threats from foreign governments, Kowel said.

“We live our lives more and more connected to the digital highway and the theft of our data, our technology and our innovation by foreign adversaries presents a particular concern for us, notably from the People’s Republic of China,” he said.

Kowel said the FBI is focused on risks posed by adversarial nation states, whether it’s China, Russia, Iran or North Korea, that can either steal important technology or sabotage the nation’s food production system.

“I want to say that the cyber threats we’re seeing today are more pervasive,” he said. “It targets a wider variety of victims that carry the potential for greater damage than we’ve ever seen before.”

Kowel said that it impacts “every one of us here in Nebraska who lives here, who works here and I want to say that there’s a whole lot of companies in Nebraska that have been affected by cyber attacks over the past year.”

He said there was a surge in ransomware attacks in the agriculture industry during last year’s fall harvest.

“We saw six different attacks on cooperatives, three in our region,” Kowel said. “Some of the ransomware attacks hit production and administrative functions.”

He said another two co-ops were hit earlier this year.

“When that happened, we of course were very concerned that these attacks would disrupt fertilizer supply, disrupt seed supply and impact the harvest,” Kowel said. “Fortunately, attacks were stopped and they were mitigated before there was any lasting damage.”

He said the FBI believes that those co-ops were targeted and that those attacks were purposely launched to coincide with the planting and harvesting season.

In January 2021, a ransomware attack against a U.S. farm resulted in a loss of approximately $9 million, shutting down a farming operation by being able to gain administrator-level access through compromised credentials by obtaining password access.

“So as we approach this fall season, we expect these kinds of cyber attacks to continue,” Kowel said.

As agriculture grows more technologically proficient in every aspect of production, the more vulnerable it becomes to cyber threats.

“We are the envy of the world when it comes to growing crops and raising livestock,” Kowel said. “It also makes us more vulnerable to cyber threats. And, unfortunately, cyber criminals know this. They’re very savvy. And when cyber criminals look for targets that have the lowest perceived protection, the lowest perceived security, but have a high potential payout, in many ways agriculture hits the mark for them as it can yield the bad guys a big payday.”

He said farmers and ranchers do not often have the kind of sophisticated cybersecurity infrastructure that a large multinational corporation might have to protect it from potential cyber threats.

“We’re working hard to detect, deter and disrupt any kind of malicious cyber activity,” Kowel said. “And it’s not just a matter of money, I mean, though economic implications are important. But for us, cybersecurity is an issue of national security.”

He said if a farming, ranching or agribusiness becomes the victim of a cyber attack, the producer should call the FBI immediately and “we will come out.”

“We can be on almost any doorstep in this state within a pretty quick amount of time,” Kowel said. “We will do whatever we can to both help mitigate the attack, get you back into business, identify where the attack came from, and pose significant risks and consequences on that cyber adversary.”

He said there are some things a person or business can do to prevent cyber attacks:

Install security updates to your operating systems, as well as your software and firmware, as quickly as you can.

Use multi-factor authentication, which is an electronic authentication method in which a user is granted access to a website or application only after successfully presenting two or more pieces of evidence to an authentication mechanism.

Avoid randomly clicking links or going to unknown websites on your computer, phone, or even smart TV, as that can put you at risk of covertly downloaded software intended to damage or disable your computer or other devices.

Making backups of collected data is critically important in data management. Backups protect against human errors, hardware failure, virus attacks, power failure and natural disasters. Keep the backed-up data on a hard drive so you can quickly get back up to speed.

Have a cyber incident response plan for your farm, your ranch or your company and be prepared to call the FBI as quickly as you can.

Kowell said the number to call to contact the FBI if there’s a cyber threat is 402-493-8688 or online at fbi.gov/investigate/cyber.