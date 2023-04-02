The 850 employees of Grand Island’s Case IH plant gathered Thursday to honor a customer who has purchased more than 200 Case IH combines over the last 35 years.

The customer was the Farris Brothers of Edson, Kansas. Representing the custom harvesting company was Rick Farris and his son, JJ Farris.

Also at the celebration were representatives of Hoxie Implement of Hoxie, Kansas, including company President Gerry Heim.

As custom harvesters, Farris Brothers crews follow the wheat harvest season from May to October from Texas to Montana. They also harvest other crops.

It is not uncommon for their combines to put in 700 to 900 hours during the harvest season.

At Thursday’s celebration, Case IH honored the Farris Brothers, who had just purchased their 200th, 201st, 202nd and 203rd Case IH combines.

The company purchases the combines from Hoxie Implement. The combines are built in Grand Island.

It has been a tradition since 1987 when the Farris Brothers first started purchasing Case IH combines after their original supplier, Massey Ferguson, stopped manufacturing combines.

In the beginning, the combines came from Case IH plants in Grand Island and Moline, Illinois.

When the Moline plant ceased operations, all the Farris Brothers combines were manufactured in Grand Island.

The Grand Island plant manager, Dustin Alexander, said the event is a milestone for the plant and company for the amount of combines purchased by a single customer.

“The Farrises have been loyal customers,” Alexander said. “It’s a really positive connection between the company, the plant and our customers.”

The recognition for the Farrises is not unique to the Grand Island plant.

Alexander said the celebration not only recognizes customer loyalty, but the workmanship and dedication to excellence of the plant’s employees.

“We have the best workforce at this plant hands down,” he said.

Alexander is a good example of employee dedication to the jobs they perform. He is the third generation of his family to work at the plant since it first opened in the mid-1960s. His grandfather and father both retired after years of working at the plant.

“It’s not a family-owned business, but you certainly get that impression here,” he said.

He said one of the things the plant offers to customers who buy equipment made at the plant is the opportunity to “come to or the plant where they can actually watch their product as it’s built and visit with the employees."

“Then we’ll actually give them the keys at the station that starts it and bring it to life for the first time,” Alexander said. “We’ll actually hand the keys to the customer because we’ve got that level of confidence with our employees.”

That happened on Thursday as Rick Farris started up one of the four combines he purchased from Case IH that day.

“That’s why we’ve been able to maintain some of these strong relationships with our repeat customers,” Alexander said.

The Farris entourage was given a tour of the 1-million-square-foot facility where they viewed the assembly process of the combines they purchased.

More than 18,000 parts go into the manufacturing process of one combine that’s made in one day. It takes 25 gallons of the famous Case IH red paint for each combine made at the plant.

Thirty-seven percent of the combines manufactured at the plant are shipped to customers overseas.

The Farris Brothers began custom harvesting during World War II. According to their website, it started with Gene Farris, who as a young man worked on mule pull type harvesters.

“At the start of WWII, combines were in short supply. The material to manufacture combines was not available due to the war effort. So the few combines that could be built were only sold to people who would travel the country with them and contract harvest wheat for many farmers. In the first year of combine harvester rationing, Gene did not qualify as an established cutter. He than joined an established cutter, Roosevelt “Rose” Jones. Through this arrangement Gene was able to buy two Massy Ferguson combines. In years after that Gene was able to purchase rationed combines on his own.

“To Custom Harvesters the brand of combine they run is a part of their identities. Prior to the Farris Brothers switching to Case IH combines in 1987, the company had been using Massy Ferguson since the late 1950s.

“The brand of combines are important to customer harvesters as it affects the quality of the harvest, the efficiency of the operation and the cost of ownership.”

Those were the qualities the Farris Brothers found in the Case IH combines as the combines did well under the sometimes grueling and demanding long hours and travel schedule they follow during harvest season.

Rick Farris said there’s a mutual benefit between his custom harvesting business and the Grand Island Case IH plant.

“It’s really helped in our business because we have people, if we have a problem, we can call and get answers.”

Farris’ son, JJ Farris, is the company’s next generation. He considers the people of the Case IH plant in Grand Island as part of the family.

“They’ve watched me grow up,” he said. “They’ve known me my whole life. They’ve always been good to us.”