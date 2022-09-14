Central Nebraska Regional Airport sewer project affects water supply in area

The ongoing sewer system replacement project at Central Nebraska Regional Airport has upset at least one landowner in the area.

Petersen Farms is not happy about what the project is doing to underground moisture in the area. The airport’s sewer system, which was built during World War II, is currently being replaced.

Groundwater has had to be removed from the area so that the system can be built. Temporary wells are installed to extract the groundwater. For this project, the contractor installed a series of dewatering wells equipped with smaller pumps.

The people at Petersen Farms didn't want to be directly quoted for this story. But they told The Independent they were not able to irrigate one of their fields this year because of the airport project.

Petersen Farms has three irrigation wells within a quarter mile of the sewer line work, and two of them have less pumping pressure than normal. One well was surging so much that it was shut down June 30.

Petersen Farms also worries about what the project is doing to the aquifer in the area. Petersen Farms has retained a Lincoln lawyer, who sent a letter to the city of Grand Island.

Petersen Farms said it would like to be compensated for the 34-acre field that couldn’t be irrigated this year. It’s fortunate that the field was planted with soybeans this year.

But Petersen Farms is worried about the future crop rotation. Raising seed corn has high input costs, so it’s important that future moisture needs are met.

Because aquifers run in veins, some area landowners might not notice a water supply problem this year, but may in the future.

The sewer replacement is a city-run project, but it is a partnership between the county, the city and the Hall County Airport Authority, said Keith Kurz, Grand Island's interim public works director.

The current airport sewer system is not owned or operated by the city of Grand Island. It’s owned by the county and operated by the airport, he said.

After the project is done, “it will all be owned and operated by the city,” Kurz said.

Petersen Farms believes some of the work was done without the necessary permits.

Kurz says there was some misunderstanding, but permits have been obtained. The project was delayed for a number of reasons, including supply issues.

The contractor obtained permits from the Natural Resources District, but the permits weren't registered with the state, partly because of technical issues and miscommunication, Kurz said.

A permit isn't needed for a dewatering well unless a project is going to exceed 90 days, said Dan Clement, a water resources specialist with Central Platte NRD. Sometimes, a contractor won't obtain permits because he assumes a project won't take more than 90 days.

Petersen Farms believe the permits were obtained only after the city heard from Petersen Farms' lawyer.

The lawyer has requested copies of the permits. He also suggested that the city engage in a monitoring effort to see what the long-term moisture effects are on the area.

Some of the wells are not being operated at this point, Kurz said.

It’s possible that the city may sit down with the lawyer and discuss monitoring and possible cost-sharing.

Petersen Farms pointed out that farmers and businesses have to strictly comply with permit regulations, or they will be fined.