“The farmers who succeed are the ones who are going to incorporate new technologies.” — Stan Blade, dean of agricultural, life and environmental sciences at the University of Alberta.

Agriculture has always faced tough challenges and in the future those challenges aren’t going away, as running a farm or ranch may become more difficult.

Husker Harvest Days Manager Matt Jungmann said the three-day HHD September event caters to a wide range of industries and showcases numerous innovative products.

Since its beginnings in the late 1970s, Jungmann said Husker Harvest Days has adjusted to and showcased innovations in agriculture.

One such innovation is the event’s Autonomous Showcase.

The Autonomy Showcase provides a “hands off” demonstration experience that goes beyond auto-steering. At least two autonomous machines will be in operation each day of the show.

Another agricultural innovation featured at HHD that Jungmann highlighted is the significant role played by drones.

Drones are being used for various purposes on farms and ranches:

1. Improved crop health monitoring that allows farmers to take action early to prevent crop losses.

2. Precision agriculture as drones can be used to apply fertilizers, pesticides, and water more precisely, which can help to reduce costs and environmental impact.

3. Drones can be used to collect data on crop growth, which can be used to optimize planting, irrigation, and harvesting practices. This can help to improve crop yields.

4. Drones can be used to monitor livestock, such as cattle and sheep, to ensure that they are healthy and well-fed.

5. Drones can be used to collect data on crop health and yields, which can be used to obtain insurance coverage for crops.

Drones in action can be seen at this year’s HHD.

Hylio, a company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of agricultural drones, has seen tremendous growth since its inception in 2015.

The CEO and co-founder, Arthur Erickson, started Hylio while studying aerospace engineering at the University of Texas at Austin.

Recognizing the transformative potential of this technology, Erickson decided to start a company with his classmates, who are now his cofounders. Initially, Hylio aimed to create a multipurpose drone for various applications, including delivery, security, camera usage and agriculture. However, in 2017, the company made a strategic pivot to fully focus on agriculture, as this market resonated strongly with their mission.

Erickson said the integration of drones in agriculture has become increasingly common, allowing farmers to save money and use resources more efficiently.

He said drones equipped with thermal and multispectral cameras can identify stressed areas and low-population crops, enabling farmers to target specific areas for treatments such as seeding and spraying. He said this precision tool helps farmers achieve more with fewer inputs, addressing the economic challenges posed by rising costs.

Moreover, Erickson said, using drones in agriculture promotes sustainability by reducing the need for excessive chemical usage, thus preventing soil erosion and preserving its nutrient potential.

He said the use of drones in agriculture also addresses the issue of labor shortage.

Labor shortages are expected to worsen in the coming years, as the demand for agricultural products continues to grow.

The cost of labor in agriculture has been rising steadily in recent years, due to factors such as the minimum wage increases and the need to attract workers from other industries. This is putting a strain on the profitability of many farms and ranches.

The agricultural industry is increasingly reliant on specialized skills, such as operating complex machinery and using precision agriculture techniques. However, there is a shortage of workers with these skills, which is making it difficult for farmers and ranchers to find the workers they need.

Changes in immigration policies have made it more difficult for agricultural employers to hire foreign workers, which has exacerbated the labor shortage.

“Many young people are reluctant to work on farms due to the physically demanding and seasonal nature of the work,” Erickson said. “Farmers often struggle to afford labor, especially with rising input costs.”

He said drones act as a force multiplier, allowing a single operator to control multiple drones, effectively increasing the productivity of the farm.

“One operator can achieve the same effectiveness as a team of five or six people, empowering farmers to overcome the labor shortage challenge,” Erickson said.

He said while introducing any new technology often faces initial resistance and concerns, drones have gained widespread acceptance among the public and farmers. He said the initial security concerns related to cameras have been addressed through education and transparency. Erickson said companies like Hylio emphasize that their drones are not used for spying, but rather to assist and enhance farm operations.

He said as more information becomes available, people have come to recognize the convenience and benefits that drones bring to the agricultural industry.

For more information, visit www.Hylio.io.

Jungmann said future trends in agriculture include technology’s ability to customize and care for each plant individually. He said each year exhibitors bring fresh and new experiences to Husker Harvest Days.

Jungmann, who has been the event manager for 19 years, said he’s optimistic about the future of farming, with technology and adaptability playing a crucial role in overcoming the many challenges facing crop and livestock producers.