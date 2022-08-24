Ethanol company fined by EPA over alleged reporting violations

An ethanol company with a plant in western Iowa has agreed to pay the largest-ever fine related to reporting toxic chemicals used or released into the environment.

The Andersons Marathon Holdings LLC has agreed to a $1.7 million fine as part of a consent agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. As part of that agreement, the company did not admit wrongdoing.

The company has a plant in Denison, Iowa, and others in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. Denison is 76 miles northeast of Omaha.

According to the company, it discovered the errors in its record-keeping.

The Andersons Marathon “identified certain deficiencies” in its reports to the EPA, revised those reports on its own initiative and alerted the EPA, the company said an emailed statement to The World-Herald. That led to a further investigation by the EPA and the settlement announced this week.

“The Andersons is committed to legal and regulatory compliance and is glad The Andersons Marathon Holdings LLC has been able to resolve this issue with the U.S. EPA,” the statement said.

According to the EPA, the company had not reported some required chemical data and underreported other chemical data.

The agency alleged 131 reporting errors at the four plants involving chemicals such as benzene, ethylbenzene, formaldehyde and toluene.

At the Iowa plant, 31 reporting errors are alleged, and the fine related to those allegations is $209,241.

The reporting standards are known as the Toxics Release Inventory and are required under the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act.

Accurate, public reporting of toxic chemicals as required through this law is one of the ways the environment is protected, according to the EPA.

“The (reporting requirement) supports and promotes emergency planning and provides the public with information about releases of toxic chemicals in their community,” the EPA said in a statement. “By making information about industrial management of toxic chemicals available to the public, the (reporting requirement) creates a strong incentive for companies to improve environmental performance.”

The EPA says the chemicals were present in the fermentation vapor stream at the plants.

EPA Acting Assistant Administrator Larry Starfield of the Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance said the settlement guarantees that the communities will be getting more accurate information about what is happening locally.

“This settlement ensures the communities ... have the best available information that they deserve and empowers them to act at a local level when necessary,” he said.

The Andersons Marathon updated and corrected its paperwork, according to the EPA. It also has adjusted measurements and release data for the chemicals cited in the consent agreement.

Among the alleged violations at the Iowa plant:

Not reporting releases of eight chemicals, including acetaldehyde, acrolein, methanol, toluene and formaldehyde. The lack of reporting typically involved three to five years between 2015 and 2019.

Underreporting amounts related to n-hexane and ammonia. For ammonia, the Iowa facility reported using or transferring off-site 10 pounds to 755 pounds annually from 2015 to 2017. In reality, the EPA says, the correct amount ranged from about 4,800 to about 4,900 pounds each year.