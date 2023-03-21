Area fourth graders received a valuable lesson on how the food they eat gets to their tables Tuesday at Fonner Park.

Nearly 800 students from 36 classrooms at 19 different schools from the Grand Island area gathered at Fonner Park in the Sheep Barn and the Five Point Livestock Arena for Ag Day. The event was sponsored by the Hall County Agricultural Committee.

This was the 21st year that the Ag Day event has been held at Fonner Park.

Ag Day provides students the opportunity to observe and interact with different aspects of agriculture, said Annette Schimmer, Ag Day chair.

Representatives from the Nebraska Cattle Women, Grand Island Northwest High School FFA, Nebraska Pork Producers, Central Platte Natural Resources District, 4-H/UNL Extension Hall County, Embryology, Midwest Dairy Association, UNL Department of Entomology and Nebraska Corn Board were there to educate the fourth graders.

During the event, Schimmer said students had hands-on experience at the education booths and demonstrations. Also, area farmers brought some of their livestock to the event. There were live demonstrations from a horse trainer, horse farrier, and a sheep shearer.

Schimmer said agriculture is one of the most significant economic drivers in the community. Some of Grand Island’s largest employers are ag-related businesses, such as JBS, Case IH and McCain Foods.

Mary McDowell from Star Elementary School brought her fourth grade students to the event.

“I think it's neat for them to see where all of our resources actually come from,” McDowell said. “We spend a lot of our social studies talking about the history and the pioneers and how they were able to create everything on their own.”

Since Grand Island's early days, prior to the American Civil War, agriculture was an important industry to the area.

McDowell said Ag Day links today’s agriculture to the early pioneers who settled the area. She said food production is as important today as it was more than nearly a century-and-a-half to the first settlers.

But, she said, many of today’s urbanized youth have lost touch with the community’s agricultural roots.

“I think a lot of them probably take for granted where things come from, because everything is so accessible,” McDowell said. “This (Ag Day) opens their eyes up to how they can get and where their food actually comes from.”

Another valuable lesson the students are exposed to, according to McDowell, is the many career opportunities in agriculture available to them. Helping out at the event were FFA students from Northwest High School. Many of those FFA students attended Ag Day as fourth graders. FFA is an important stepping stone to future careers in agriculture for young people.

One of the education booths at Ag Day was sponsored by the Nebraska Cattlemen. Representing the Nebraska Cattlemen at Ag Day was Bonita Lederer of Pierce. She is director of Producer Education for the Nebraska Cattlemen.

The Nebraska Cattlemen have been participating in Ag Day since the event started more than 20 years ago.

The state’s cattle industry is one of the largest segments of Nebraska’s economy. Nebraska is not only one of the largest cow/calf states, but the state is also among the leaders in red meat production.

Lederer said the Nebraska Cattlemen appreciate the event as it not only allows them to tell their story, but also gives the students to see other areas of the state’s ag industry.

“Agriculture is really important in Nebraska and I think that they (the students) need to know where their food comes from,” she said.

Like McDowell, Lederer said many of the students have lost touch with their agricultural roots and lack the knowledge not only on how their food gets to their tables, but also the people who produce their food.

“I don't think they realize where their food comes from, and also how we take care of our cows,” she said.

Lederer said cattle are their livelihood and many times, the cattle are better cared for than many humans.

“When they are sick, we take care of them,” Lederer said. “We don't want them to die. We want them to grow up strong.”

Schimmer said it is important for students to learn that their food “doesn't just pop up in the grocery store.”

“We are trying to create that big picture so they can realize that there’s ag all around us,” she said, from the pastures and crop fields to the implement dealers and manufacturers and food processors in the community.

“That's a very important thing for them to realize because I feel like more and more families are coming off the farm and they don't realize where all those things come from,” Schimmer said.