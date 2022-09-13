Husker Harvest Days visitors learn more about the plight of wild horses on public lands

For the last several decades, visitors to Husker Harvest Days have had the opportunity to learn more about the Bureau of Land Management’s Adopt a Wild Horse or Burro program. Visitors have had the opportunity to see Ron Knodel in action gentling wild horses.

This year’s show also carries an important message about the wild horse population in the United States and the impact climate change is having on their population.

Joe Stratton works at the Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse and Burro Facility in Elm Creek. BLM has provided the horses for Knodel’s gentling demonstration.

The wild horse gentling demonstration returned to Husker Harvest Days outside Wood River and Alda this year after being absent from the show last year.

The Wild Horse and Burro Corrals have s been in place since 1994. Elm Creek is the mid-states resting point for animals on their journey to either off-range pastures in the Midwest or adoption events in the Midwest to the East Coast.

The Elm Creek facility can house up to 500 animals, but has an average population of 350-450 animals year-round. The animals at the facility are a mix of mares, geldings, burros and yearlings from most of the western states that have wild horses and burros.

The wild horses at the demonstration were from off-range pastures located in Nebraska.

Stratton said the term “horse whispering” is a misnomer.

He said horse gentling is a way of interacting with a horse that has no knowledge of people and to gain the respect of the horse. It refers to working with a wild horse until it becomes responsive to a trainer's commands.

“They grew up as wild horses and not as someone’s pet,” Stratton said. “There’s a whole different way they interact among themselves. If you can kind of mirror that with your behavior, you can build confidence and they learn how to react to what you want them to do. It’s a pretty unique skill.”

Horses have played an important part in America’s past since they were reintroduced to North America by the Spaniards in the 1500s. While they have been replaced by mechanization, they are still revered as a symbol of this country’s heritage.

At a farm show like Husker Harvest Days, among the advancements in farm and ranch technology, the horses are a reminder of the role they played in the making of this country.

Stratton said that the wild horses that roam America’s ranges, mostly in the Western United States, are facing the challenges of a changing climate. He said wild horse populations are overpopulated in the ranges they roam in the West.

“They are very prolific,” Stratton said. “Every year their population will increase by 20%.”

He said the Bureau of Land Management estimates that the current wild horse population is about 82,000. But BLM regards the appropriate management level as 26,700 horses.

Currently, Strattron said, they have about 39,000 wild horses on off-range pastures. Those horses are either for sale or adoption. Older horses are there to live out the rest of their lives.

That still leaves a lot of wild horses ranging in areas of the West where climate change has reduced the carrying capacity of the land.

Managing wild horses and burros are just one of the many things that BLM is responsible for on public lands.

Since the 1971 Wild Free Roaming Horse and Burro Act was passed, the number of wild horses has greatly expanded.

Also, the number of challenges has increased, such as the amount of rangeland available for the increased wild horses to roam.

The high growth rate of both wild horses and burros can also put stress on public forage land with overgrazing and water resources. Since wild horses can travel as far as 40 miles per day, that can also create conflicts with the animals on private lands.

Wild horse and burros share the range with wildlife and livestock on 26.9 million acres of public land across 10 Western states. The largest number of wild horses are located in Nevada.

Husker Harvest Days continues through Thursday.