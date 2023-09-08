The director of Husker Harvest Days is excited about the new All-American Farm attraction, which has been expanded from four lots to 12.

The All-American Farm, put together by Chief, includes a variety of floor plans from BonnaVilla homes, a machine shed and a 140,600-bushel grain bin system. That system consists of a grain bin, leg, grain conditioning and elevator.

"They have really put a big investment right into the middle of the show site, and definitely upped their game. So I'm really impressed with that," show Director Matt Jungmann said of Chief. "They have stepped forward out here in a big way."

Jungmann is also happy about a 715-horsepower tractor that Case IH will have on hand. The Steiger 715 Quadtrac is the most powerful tractor Steiger has ever built.

The world's largest totally irrigated working farm show runs Tuesday through Thursday.

Attendees will see autonomous machines and sprayer drones. In addition, "Polaris and Kawasaki have both come out with new side-by-sides," Jungmann said. "There'll be ride and drive opportunities for both of those."

At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, paratroopers will jump out of Chinook helicopters. Those military personnel are members of the Nebraska Army National Guard.

The gathering will include the usual array of field and cattle handling demonstrations and beef seminars.

"We're definitely back from COVID," Jungmann said. "We're sold out of indoor space, and (have) just a few open spots here and there. But the show's pretty well filled up, so we're really excited about the way the exhibitors have come back."

Husker Harvest Days has expanded its health screening services, including cancer screening and education, as well as vision, hearing and blood pressure checks.

"This is a big show and this is the show for Nebraska growers. I appreciate all the effort that goes into it from the central Nebraska community that makes it happen," Jungmann said.

Putting the show together each year "takes a ton of effort," he said, mentioning volunteers, recycling organizers and the people who do fire protection.

The result is a show that is both "exciting and safe at the same time," he said.

"Looking forward to having everybody out here," he said.

Jungmann works for Farm Progress, which is a part of Informa Markets. He lives and farms in western Illinois.

Corn harvest will begin at 10:30 a.m. each day, with tillage immediately following. A second session of corn harvest will begin at 1 p.m. Haying demos begin at 2 p.m.

Herding dog demonstrations will take place each day at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. in Lot 1122. Every day at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., cattle handling will be demonstrated in the Livestock Industries Building.

The Sprayer Ride ‘n’ Drive runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, northeast of the exhibit field.

In addition to 10:30 a.m., a corn harvest will take place at 1 p.m. daily in Fields 1,2 and 3. Also at Husker Harvest Days, the Golden Harvest seed company will celebrate its 50th anniversary. The Golden Harvest tent is at Lot 1013.

Propane-powered equipment will be demonstrated by the Propane Education & Research Council. The Nebraska Propane Gas Association booth will be No. 654, on West Fifth Street.

A company called Hylio will have its AgroDrones on hand. Hylio says drones can help with the ongoing worker shortage affecting agriculture.

"These drones are equipped with cutting-edge technology and offer increased efficiency through tasks such as autonomous planting, crop monitoring and spraying," the company says. "This autonomy not only eases labor demands but also empowers human workers to focus on specialized tasks."