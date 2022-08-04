Lady A cancels Nebraska State Fair show

Country music band Lady A has canceled a number of dates on its Request Line Tour, including a Sept. 3 show at the Nebraska State Fair.
"We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year. Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make," the band said in a statement. "We are a band, but more importantly … we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles (Kelley) has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience."
In a statement, Nebraska State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg said, "We are disappointed Lady A will not be at the Nebraska State Fair this year. We wish them the best in their personal situations and hope to see them in the future."
The fair said it is working on a new concert and will provide an update when an act is secured. Tickets for the Lady A concert will be honored at the Sept. 3 concert. The fair said after it announces the new show, it will provide instructions for customers who want a refund.