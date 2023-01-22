Nebraska Extension plans pesticide, chemigation training

Nebraska Extension will be providing private pesticide applicator and chemigation trainings this winter for applicators who wish to obtain or renew their current license.

Private pesticide applicator training sessions will be offered in Grand Island, Kearney, Curtis and Lexington; chemigation training will be offered in Broken Bow. The schedule includes (chemigation training may be noted for specific dates/locations):

Lexington, Feb. 1: Two private pesticide trainings are planned for 9 a.m. to noon or 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Dawson County Extension Office, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway; 308-324-5501.

Kearney, Feb. 2: Two private pesticide trainings are planned for 9 a.m. to noon or 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Buffalo County Extension Office, 1400 E. 34th St.; 308-236-1235.

Kearney, Feb. 7: One private pesticide training session is planned for 9 a.m. to noon at the Buffalo County Extension Office. Chemigation training will be offered from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Lexington, Feb. 8: One private pesticide training session is planned for 9 a.m. to noon at the Dawson County Extension Office.

Curtis, Feb. 9: One private pesticide training session is planned for 1 to 4 p.m. at the Curtis Memorial Community Center, 201 Garlick Ave.; 308-367-4424

Broken Bow, Feb. 16: One chemigation training will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Custer County Fairgrounds., 44100 Memorial Drive; 308-872-6831.

Grand Island, Feb. 21: One private pesticide training session is planned for 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hall County Extension Office, 3180 Highway 34. Chemigation training will be offered from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; 308-385-5088

Please RSVP to the local Extension Office where you wish to attend an in-person training so enough materials are provided. March training dates will be provided in a future article.

Please contact your local Extension Office with questions.

Land application training

Turning manure nutrients into better crop yields while protecting the environment will be the focus of Land Application Trainings this winter. Multiple trainings are being offered across Nebraska, but the closest training will be hosted at the Dawson County Extension Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Participants who attend the day-long event will receive NDEE Land Application Training Certification. The initial land application training certification requires participants to attend all day. Attendance at the afternoon session will meet minimum needs for recertification, but participants who only need recertification may choose to attend the full event if they wish.

Sessions will include an update on regulations and discussions on how to best use manure on your operation. Sessions will focus on what fields should be chosen to best utilize manure nutrients and other benefits. Each session will be highly participant-led with limited seating.

Regulations and record keeping pertaining to manure storage and application will also be addressed.

Pre-registration is required for planning purposes. If registration numbers exceed expectations, more sessions may be added. To ensure your attendance, register at https://water.unl.edu/lat. Additional dates and workshop locations can also be found at this website.

For more information, contact Leslie Johnson, Extension Educator, at 402-584-3818 or leslie.johnson@unl.edu).