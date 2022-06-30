Nebraska State Fair granted walk-around liquor license for 2022 event

Nebraska State Fair was granted a walk-around liquor license by Grand Island City Council Tuesday.

The “special designated liquor license” for sales and consumption of alcohol throughout Fonner Park Campus for Aug. 25 to Sept. 5 was requested by the Nebraska State Board of Agriculture in June.

The license excludes parking areas and RV areas, said City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz at Tuesday’s meeting.

NSF Deputy Executive Director Jamie Parr said the license is intended to help enhance the guest experience at the fair.

“The walk-around license will help encourage families to be able to visit the fair together as a familial unit, instead of with a couple or handful of adults dropping off to consume a cold beverage at a fenced-in location,” she told council members.

It will also increase the amount of time guests spend at the fair, said Parr.

“It will encourage guests to walk around more, and in walking around more, will be tempted to eat more of our delicious fair food. Families will be more inclined to interact with more of the fair campus, thus visiting more attractions,” she said.

There will be seven areas in 2022, down from eight offered in 2021. The fair will also maintain a flat number of point-of-sale opportunities in these areas.

Like last year, there will be 12 options, but “no more than 11 will be operating at any given time, based on the attractions and entertainment schedule,” Parr said.

“We are not adding any locations,” she said. “We are enhancing the way areas are making it easier for our guests to move around the grounds and enjoy the State Fair with both their families and the beverage of their choice.”

NSF Executive Director Bill Ogg called it an effort to “improve on what we’ve got.”

“What we’re asking for tonight is not trying to solve problems,” he said. “We’ve had very few, if any, alcohol-related incidents at the Nebraska State Fair. We’re very grateful for that. That speaks to the nature of responsibility and maturity that most of our Nebraskans and guests at the fair demonstrate.”

He added, “It will enhance our opportunity to educate and entertain, and that’s our primary mission.”

Council Member Chuck Haase supported approving the license, saying such efforts are already being done in other places and at similar events.

“I think it’s a good idea,” he said. “I support it because, I know that, in walking around, rather than forcing everyone, my family, into a specific area, maybe we want to go sit under the tents as a family.”

He added, “I think this actually opens up and encourages families to go do something different rather than forcing a family into a particular zone.”

The request was brought to City Council as it was not approved by city administration, as the license was denied by the city’s building, police and fire departments, due to “concerns that the area would be difficult to properly supervise” and “because the buildings included within the application are buildings that would not have been approved for an SDL license on their own, due to lack of safety features,” said Janulewicz.

Council Member Mitch Nickerson asked to hear from the police and fire departments on why they rejected the license.

Police Chief Robert Falldorf explained that GIPD only serves as backup for Nebraska State Patrol at the event, and that NSP is neutral about the license.

“The majority of the State Patrol you will see on the grounds are focused on areas where the people are focused. Our concerns would’ve been areas within the fairgrounds where you don’t have a lot of the public congregating,” he said. “Barns areas, where you may have a lot of youth back there, because they show animals, would have more access possibly to alcohol back in that area that would not be monitored by law enforcement.”

GIFD Life Safety Division Chief Fred Hotz expressed concern about buildings included in the permitted area, such as horse barns.

“We haven’t really permitted the use of these buildings for the public at all, and they haven’t been used that way. It’s been pretty much storing horses and things like that for exhibits and other places,” he said. “Our concern is that all of a sudden we’re permitting buildings that aren’t safe.”

Parr told The Independent the Nebraska State Fair is pleased the request was approved by the City Council.

“We’re very happy,” she said. “I do think that’s going to be a great improvement for our fair guests. I think a lot of people will be glad to be able to sit with their families in one of our shaded seating tents and have the beverage they choose.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.