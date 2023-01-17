Ongoing drought caused lower crop production in 2022

Last year’s drought caused principle crop production in Nebraska to be down after a number of record-breaking years.

The drought, which is ongoing, contributed to a 1.46 billion bushel corn crop last year. That was down 22% last year from 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

The 22% corn production decline was the largest of among the nation’s five major corn growing states. Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and Indiana all had corn production declines of 5% or less last year, according to the USDA.

Nationwide, the USDA reported Thursday that corn for grain production in 2022 was estimated at 13.7 billion bushels. That’s down 9 % from the previous year.

The average yield in the United States was estimated at 173.3 bushels per acre, 3.4 bushels below the 2021 record high yield of 176.7 bushels per acre. Area harvested for grain was estimated at 79.2 million acres, down 7 % from the 2021 estimate.

In Nebraska, the 165 bushels per acre corn yield was down 29 bushels from last year. State farmers harvested 8.82 million acres of corn for grain. That was downs 8% from 2021.

Corn for silage production is 5.38 million tons, up 6% from last year. Silage yield of 12.5 tons per acre is down 7.0 tons from last year. As a result of last years drought, corn for silage harvested acreage of 430,000 acres is up 170,000 acres from last year.

Corn acreage planted for all purposes is 9.60 million acres, down 3% from last year.

Nebraska corn stocks in all positions on Dec. 1, 2022, totaled 1.01 billion bushels, down 31% from 2021.

Soybean stats

Statewide, soybean production for 2022 totaled 278 million bushels, down 21% from 2021. Yield, at 49.0 bushels per acre, is down 14.0 bushels from a year earlier. Area for harvest, at 5.68 million acres, is up 2% from 2021. Planted acreage totaled 5.75 million acres, up 3% from last year.

Soybeans in Nebraska, stored in all positions, as of Dec. 1, totaled 184 million bushels, down 18% from last year.

Nationwide, soybean production in 2022 totaled 4.28 billion bushels, down 4% from 2021.

The average yield per acre was estimated at 49.5 bushels, down 2.2 bushels from 2021. Harvested area was up slightly from 2021 to 86.3 million acres.

All about sorghum

Sorghum for grain production, statewide, in 2022 is estimated at 6.88 million bushels, down 65% from 2021.

Yield, at 55.0 bushels per acre, is down 31.0 bushels from a year earlier. Area harvested for grain, at 125,000 acres, is down 46% from 2021.

Sorghum for silage production is 698,000 tons, up 55% from last year. Silage yield of 9.3 tons per acre is down 5.2 tons from last year. Sorghum for silage harvested acreage of 75,000 acres is up 44,000 acres from last year.

Sorghum acreage planted for all purposes is 320,000 acres, unchanged from last year.

Alfalfa & hay

Nebraska’s alfalfa hay production, at 2.45 million tons, is down 34% from a year earlier.

The average yield, at 3.10 tons per acre, is down 1.00 ton per acre from 2021. Area harvested, at 790,000 acres, is down 13% from 2021.

Alfalfa haylage and greenchop production, at 68,000 tons, is down 35% from last year. Average yield, at 2.70 tons per acre, is down 1.50 tons per acre from last year. Area harvested, at 25,000 acres, is unchanged from last year.

Seedings of alfalfa during 2022 totaled 110,000 acres, up 20,000 acres from a year earlier.

All other hay production, at 1.89 million tons, is down 26% from last year.

The average yield, at 1.40 tons per acre, is down 0.15 ton per acre from last year. Area harvested, at 1.35 million acres, is down 18% from 2021. All other haylage and greenchop production, at 200,000 tons, is down 9% from last year.

Average yield, at 4.00 tons per acre, is down 4.80 tons per acre from last year. Area harvested, at 50,000 acres, is up 25,000 acres from last year.

Because of the impact of the drought, state hay stocks on farm is 3 million tons, down 35% from last year.

Hay stocks going into 2023 are at a record low in California, Colorado, and Nebraska according to the USDA. Stocks are down 9% across the U.S. — and down 37% in Texas — compared to last year. Meanwhile, they’re up more than 57% in North Dakota.

Not enough moisture

According to the Drought Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, dry conditions continue over the majority of the state because of low fall and winter moisture conditions.

In Grand Island, since September 2022, nearly 3 inches of precipitation has fallen.

Nationwide, drought conditions covers 36.78% of the U.S., the lowest it has been since June 2021. The population affected dropped to 81.9 million people.

The USDA reported that for the week ending Jan. 1, state topsoil moisture supplies rated 33% very short, 40% short, 27% adequate, and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 39% very short, 44% short, 17% adequate, and 0% surplus.

The ongoing drought is also impacting the state’s winter wheat crop.

For the week ending Jan. 1, winter wheat condition rated 10% very poor, 26% poor, 46% fair, 16% good, and 2% excellent.

The USDA reported state winter wheat seeded area for 2023 is estimated at 1.11 million acres, up from last year’s seeded area of 980,000 acres.

Last year, drought-impacted state winter wheat production is estimated at 26.2 million bushels, down 36% from 2021. The yield is 32.0 bushels per acre, down 17 bushels from last year.

Other crops

State production for other crops in 2022:

Proso millet production is estimated at 1.73 million bushels, down 55% from last year’s production. Yield, at 15.0 bushels per acre, is down 9.0 bushels from a year earlier. Area harvested for grain, at 115,000 acres, is down 27% from 2021. Area planted, at 145,000 acres, is down 12% from last year.

Oil sunflower production is 41.4 million pounds, up 48% from last year. Yield, at 900 pounds per acre, is up 50 pounds from a year earlier. Area harvested, at 46,000 acres, is up 39% from 2021. Area planted, at 50,000 acres, is up 43% from last year.

Non-oil sunflower production of 5.01 million pounds is down 23% from last year. Yield, at 910 pounds per acre, is down 90 pounds from a year earlier. Area harvested, at 5,500 acres, is down 1,000 acres from 2021. Area planted, at 7,000 acres, is up 8% from last year.

Sugarbeet production is estimated at 0.958 million tons, down 31% from last year. Yield is estimated at 24.2 tons per acre, down 7.7 tons from the previous year. Acres harvested are estimated at 39,600 acres, down 10% from the previous year. Area planted, at 46,800 acres, is up 2,400 acres from last year.

Dry edible bean production of 2.49 million cwt is down 11% from a year ago. Yield, at 2,300 pounds per acre, is down 140 pounds from a year earlier. Area harvested, at 108,100 acres, is down 5% from 2021. Area planted, at 115,000 acres, is down 4% from last year.

Dry edible pea production is estimated at 145,000 cwt, down 59% from 2021. Yield is estimated at 690 pounds per acre, down 620 pounds from last year. Acres harvested are estimated at 21,000, down 22% from a year ago. Total acreage planted is 33,000 acres, up 14% from last year.

Potato production is 9.65 million cwt, up 4% from 2021. Yield, at 485 cwt per acre, is down 5 cwt from a year earlier. Area harvested, at 19,900 acres, is up 1,000 acres from 2021. Area planted, at 20,000 acres, is up 1,000 acres from last year.

Principal crop area planted totaled 19.3 million acres, down 3% from 2021. Area harvested, at 18.4 million acres, is down 5% from last year. Nebraska principal crop acres include corn, sorghum, oats, rye, winter wheat, soybeans, sunflower, dry edible beans, potatoes, proso millet, sugarbeets and all hay.