Planning for the future by leveraging innovation will help agriculture to prosper

This year’s theme at the Nebraska Extension Husker Harvest Days exhibit this year was “Leveraging Innovation, Growing Your Legacy.”

Teams of Nebraska Extension educators and specialists were available to share their experiences with new data-driven, unbiased research, according to Ron Seymour, Adam County Extension educator.

”We have to plan for the future,” said Seymour. “We can't just be static. Then we never get moving forward. We have to look for ways to improve our situations so that we don't get left behind and then use new technologies.”

At the Extension exhibit, visitors had the opportunity to discover more about agriculture economics, beef, manure management, precision agriculture and conservation, cover crops, groundwater and irrigation, energy, local foods, on-farm research, agricultural leadership, careers and more.

HHD is the world’s largest outdoor irrigation show. Nebraska is a leader in irrigation technology. More than 60% of the state’s corn and soybean crop, which makes more than 15 million acres of the state’s 19 million acres of principal crop growing land, is irrigated.

The Extension Water and Irrigation Team was there to help Nebraskans manage groundwater resources.

The University of Nebraska Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability (CAP) members were at the HHD Extension exhibit helping producers leave a legacy of financial health.

Seymour said that today's economic environment requires farmers to prioritize financial and business considerations to better realize marginal benefits and the costs and risks associated with every production decision.

He said CAP represents the responsive and trusted source of agricultural business management research and education.

Each year, Husker Harvest Days become a wonderland of new agricultural technologies and innovations. Agriculture is changing quickly. Seymour said being on top of the new innovations and learning how to incorporate them into an existing farm and ranch is challenging.

“When we look at technology, we have to figure out how to be more efficient, and how to just do our job better,” Seymour said.

He said there is less labor and more land that needs to be farmed with a smaller number of people.

“We have to figure out how to do that and do it well,” Seymour said.

Also at the Extension exhibit were members of its Beef Team helping producers to sort through all the new technology whether it’s drones checking water and cattle health to virtual fences, cameras and smart feeders.

Another feature at the Extension exhibit is the Nebraska Regional Food Systems Team (NERFSI). NERFSI works with food from growing to marketing to increasing access to local foods.

The Nebraska Extension Digital Ag, On-Farm Research, and Smart Machinery Team were helping producers better understand precision technology and how they can be used for future management decisions.

Other Extension educators were on hand:

• The Soil Health Team explored how cover crops increase organic matter, fix nitrogen, prevent nutrient loss and erosion, manage weeds and boost water infiltration — all of which benefit the cash crop that follows.

• The Precision Conservation Team showed farmers how to identify solutions to increase whole-field profitability.

• The Community Environment Team had answers to questions about pollinators, trees, water, soil, local food production, the benefits of plant-people connections and more.

• Nebraska LEAD Program was present to show how LEAD help helps develop strong leadership skills necessary to respond to the challenges facing agriculture in Nebraska.

“We have to grow enough food for the growing population,” Seymour said. “There's a lot of opportunity in that. But we also have to think about taking care of the land that's taking care of us.”