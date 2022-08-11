Projected crop yields suffer as drought expands across Nebraska

Several weeks of dry weather have allowed drought conditions to expand in Nebraska, with the worst conditions in the southwest part of the state.

According to the latest weekly Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, 50% of the state is in severe drought or worse, more than 80% of the state is in at least a moderate drought and 95% is considered abnormally dry.

Hall County is in a moderate drought, according to the monitor. In the surrounding area, the majority of Buffalo County is in a moderate drought, while Howard and Adams counties are both a mix of moderate and severe drought. Hamilton is a mix of moderate drought and abnormally dry, while Merrick County is mostly in a severe drought. Sherman County is in a moderate drought.

Nebraska State Climatologist Martha Shulski said parts of eastern Nebraska have precipitation deficits of 8-10 inches just since October.

But the situation is a far cry from the southwest corner of the state, where exceptional drought now covers a significant area.

Virtually all of Perkins County is in exceptional drought, which also covers large portions of Hayes, Hitchcock and Keith counties.

It's the first time since 2013 that exceptional drought has been present anywhere in Nebraska, and only the third time since 2000 it has appeared in the southwest part of the state.

Al Dutcher, Nebraska's associate state climatologist, said the move from extreme drought to exceptional drought in southwest Nebraska is not as noteworthy as it seems.

"It's really a matter of semantics," Dutcher said, noting that when areas have been in severe and extreme drought as long as southwest Nebraska has, "the damage has already been done."

More than 18% of the state is now in extreme drought, a nearly 50% increase from just a week ago. Outside of southwest Nebraska, the area most affected by drought is northeast Nebraska, where a half dozen counties are completely covered by extreme drought.

The National Weather Service's Omaha office said in a tweet that the region it covers would need 150%-175% of its normal rainfall over the next six months to alleviate drought conditions.

Unfortunately, the long-range forecast calls for a better-than-average chance of below-normal precipitation and above-average temperatures.

"Our weather outlook going into fall doesn't provide much hope," Shulski said. "A continuation of overall warmer- and drier-than-normal conditions have the highest probability of occurrence. Southwest monsoonal moisture may make it into western Nebraska in the near term. But widespread drought alleviation is not likely in Nebraska anytime soon"

The continued drought conditions are starting to have an effect on crop potential.

DTN, a company that provides real-time weather, agricultural, energy and commodity market information, said Thursday that its annual crop tour conducted this week shows that corn and soybean yields in Nebraska are likely to be much lower than earlier estimates.

DTN is estimating average corn yields of 158 bushels per acre this year, considerably lower than the U.S. Department of Agriculture's five-year average for Nebraska of nearly 186 bushels per acre. The estimate for soybeans is 52.5 bushels per acre, compared with a five-year average of 59 bushels.

"In Nebraska, conditions have been poor going back to last fall when drought started to creep into the state," DTN Ag Meteorologist John Baranick said in a story posted on the company's website. "With winter and spring being abnormally dry, drought has been the major player in the state's crop production this year."

Baranick also cited heat and severe weather as factors in the lower crop yields.

In addition to lowered crop yields, Shulski said she's heard reports of complete crop losses due to drought, as well as pastures drying up, stock ponds and lakes going dry, reduced hay yields, destocking of pastures, and early weaning and selling cows. Some municipalities also have water restrictions in place, she said.

Much of the state has been baking over the past couple of weeks. Temperatures in the Grand Island area are forecast to remain in the 90s through at least Sunday.

The prolonged lack of rain has led the Platte River to all but dry up in areas around Columbus, and 70% of the state's topsoil moisture is now considered short or very short.

While conditions may remind people of the state's last major drought a decade ago, Dutcher said things aren't nearly that bad.

"This in no way compares to 2012," he said. "It's nowhere close to that magnitude."

The good news is that cooler weather is on the way. Temperatures in Lincoln are forecast to drop into the low 80s starting Tuesday, and there will be some more significant chances of rain.