Many of the people at the Red Power Round Up buy a three-day pass, so they're in no hurry as they wander around, looking at all the machinery at Fonner Park.

The big event is a celebration of red tractors made by International Harvester, McCormick-Deering and Farmall. But many of the people touring the grounds Thursday just seemed interested in tractors, regardless of make.

Lovers of vintage tractors have their own language.

What kind of old tractors does Darrell Madison have?

"I've got two M's and an H," he said, referring to two Farmall products.

Madison, who lives in Thurman, Iowa, came to the Red Power Round Up with his friend, Robert Reed of Sidney, Iowa.

Reed, 58, has an International 560 LP tractor that he recently took to Missouri for restoration.

The Red Power Round Up, which started Thursday, runs through Saturday.

Madison and Reed will be at the event all three days.

They'll spend the three days "walking around looking at everything, because we're slow," Reed said. "We might want to look at it three or four times."

Will they buy anything?

"You never know," said Madison, 57.

"Yeah, we do not know. We brought a pickup for that purpose. But we do not know," Reed said.

Will the pickup be big enough to handle his purchase?

"It just depends. The swap meet stuff out there might have parts that I might need for my restoration," Reed said. "You never can tell."

The Red Power Round Up is a very big deal. Fonner Park is so packed with displays and people that it's almost a mini-State Fair. Various food trucks are on hand, including Cactus Jack's and Papa Tom's of Fullerton. Heartland Lutheran has a pie booth.

This is the 34th annual Red Power Round Up. It's the first time it's been held in Nebraska, the land of Big Red.

By 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Fonner Park was jumping.

How many people will show up this weekend?

"Well, I bought 20,000 wristbands, so we hope to run out," said Scotty Andreasen of Genoa, one of the organizers.

People from 22 states and Canada registered "to bring something to our show," Andreasen said.

Andreasen belongs to the Nebraska chapter of the IH collectors club.

The organization isn't real big, and the members never thought it was big enough to host the Red Power Round Up, because it's so well-attended.

"But the Grand Island Visitors Bureau and Fonner Park approached us and showed us how they could help us do it. We thought maybe it was possible then, and started down that road," Andreasen said. "We've been working together for about four years to make this happen."

Past Round Ups have taken place in Florida, Ohio and New York, as well as South Dakota. Next year's event will be in Spencer, Iowa. Grand Island is probably the farthest west the Round Up has come, Andreasen said.

Farmers have a strong loyalty to red tractors.

For some reason, people who grew up on International Harvester tractors as kids retain a strong passion for them, Andreasen said.

"A lot of us still like to work on them. They're simple and easy to work on," he said.

The longtime owners have a strong desire "to hang on to this equipment and show it off," Andreasen said.

Speaking of showing off, every day the Big Red Round Up has a parade, which sounds like heaven for tractor collectors. Today's parade begins at 11:30 a.m. Saturday will have a grand parade, starting at 2:30 p.m.

This year's Red Power Round Up celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Farmall tractor. Inside the Heartland Events Center, you'll see a representation of all the models built over the century. "So that'll be really neat to see," Andreasen said.

"There's also the first no-till planter that International created. It was almost before its time," he said.

In Five Points Bank Arena is Fast Hitch equipment designed by IH. That equipment is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

Pinnacle Bank Expo Center houses a memorabilia room.

"IH made a lot of things like refrigerators and freezers and cream separators," Andreasen said.

Those products were made by the five companies that merged to form International Harvester -- McCormick, Deering, Plano, Milwaukee and the makers of Champion products.

The Grand Island Case IH plant is giving tours through Friday.

Whenever the Red Power Round Up is "in the backyard of Case IH, they usually help support the show a little bit," Andreasen said.

The event also includes prominent speakers, who talk about the history of the company and its "major contributions to mechanized farming," Andreasen said.

Farm broadcaster Max Armstrong will speak tonight at a banquet, which is sold out.

Two of the people at the Round Up Thursday were Alan and Cheryl Enger of Harrisburg, S.D.

Alan, 69, has a lot of International tractors at home.

"That's all he's ever done, is farmed with red," his wife said. "No greens."

He recalls that the old Farmall F-20s and F-14s "took the places of horses."

Farmall also had good dealerships, Enger said. "Back in the day there was a Farmall or John Deere dealership in most every town."

Enger liked it when things were simple. With just a couple of wrenches, you could just about take apart 90% of an Allis-Chalmers L-2 or M2 Gleener combine, he said. The magic tools were 3/4-inch and 1 1/8-inch wrenches.

Randy and Barb Tjeerdsma of Yankton also made the trip from South Dakota. Randy, 72, brought a 1974 International semi-tractor to Grand Island for the event.

Thursday morning, they had a good time watching kids drop corn into a stationary shelling machine.