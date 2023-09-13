Tuesday was opening day for Husker Harvest Days. A good crowd enjoyed temperatures in 70s.

As the crowd enjoyed the latest in agricultural innovation, they also got to see equipment at the farm show harvesting crops.

As state farmers are weeks away from this year’s harvest, the latest crop production report from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reveals positive forecasts for Nebraska’s crop production in 2023. Corn, soybean, sorghum, sugarbeet, and dry edible pea production all show promising numbers.

The 2023 corn crop is projected at 1.70 billion bushels, marking a 17% increase from last year’s production. This growth is attributed to a 9% increase in the area harvested for grain, which stands at 9.59 million acres. Additionally, the average yield is forecasted at 177 bushels per acre, a rise of 12 bushels compared to last year.

Soybean production is also expected to experience a 3% increase, with a forecast of 286 million bushels. However, the area for harvest will decrease by 8% from 2022, now standing at 5.20 million acres. Despite this, the yield is projected to increase by 6 bushels per acre, reaching 55 bushels.

Sorghum for grain production shows the most significant growth, with a staggering 191% increase from last year, totaling 20.0 million bushels. This surge is accompanied by a 76% rise in the area for harvest, 220,000 acres in total. Furthermore, the yield is expected to increase by 36 bushels per acre, now projected at 91 bushels.

Sugarbeet production demonstrates steady growth, with a forecast of 1.32 million tons, indicating a 38% increase from 2022. The area for harvest has also expanded by 16%, measuring 46,000 acres. The yield is projected to reach 28.7 tons per acre, a 4.5-ton increase compared to the previous year.

Dry edible pea production is expected to surge by 188%, forecasting a total of 418 thousand cwt. However, the projected area for harvest displays a 10% decrease, now measuring 19,000 acres. Despite this, the yield is projected to skyrocket, increasing by 1,510 pounds per acre to reach 2,200 pounds.

Earlier in the week, the USDA reported Nebraska crop progress and condition for the week ending on September 10, 2023.

There were 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork. However, topsoil moisture supplies are concerning, with 30% rated as very short and 33% rated as short. Subsoil moisture supplies follow a similar trend, with 31% rated as very short and 37% rated as short.

Corn condition is varied, with 11% rated as very poor, 16% as poor, 22% as fair, 38% as good, and 13% as excellent. The denting stage is progressing well, with 90% of the corn dented, surpassing last year’s and the five-year average of 84%. Maturity is ahead of previous years as well, with 41% already matured compared to 34% last year and 28% on average. The harvest has commenced, with 2% already harvested, closely tracking last year’s progress.

Soybean condition sees a similar distribution, with 12% being very poor, 17% as poor, 25% as fair, 36% as good, and 10% as excellent. The stage of soybeans dropping leaves has reached 54%, surpassing last year’s progress (40%) and the average (35%).

Winter wheat planting is well underway, with 8% completed, matching the progress of the previous year and the average.

Sorghum condition shows a positive outlook, with 3% rated as very poor, 8% as poor, 29% as fair, 36% as good, and 24% was excellent. Sorghum coloring was 85%, ahead of 72% last year and 79% average. Mature was 16%, near 13% last year and 14% average.

Pasture and range conditions rated 10% very poor, 16% poor, 38% fair, 33% good, and 3% excellent.