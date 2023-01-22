Testing Ag Performance Solutions program celebrates 2022 competition winners

NORTH PLATTE – The Testing Ag Performance Solutions awards ceremony Jan. 14 in North Platte culminated the program’s sixth year of farm management competitions.

The TAPS program was created by University of Nebraska educators and specialists, as an innovative way of connecting producers to industry professionals and offering a way of testing out new, advancing technologies through farm management competitions facilitated at the West Central Research, Extension, and Education Center in North Platte.

The event was a night of interaction and celebration of the 2022 competitions, which included sorghum, subsurface drip irrigated corn, and sprinkler-irrigated corn. The participants in each competition make their own individual input decisions for their plots on the same field as competitors. These decisions include crop insurance, hybrid and seeding rate, nitrogen timing and amount, irrigation timing and amount, and, lastly, marketing of their crop.

Awards are given in each competition for greatest grain yield, highest input use efficiency, and most profitable. These designations come with a cash prize, along with a plaque, oversized check, and personalized TAPS apparel item.

The sorghum contest, in its fifth year, included both a dryland and irrigated portion, and involved 18 teams. Tracy Zink of Indianola, earned all three of the top honors for yield, efficiency, and profitability.

In the fourth year of the SDI corn competition, 16 teams competed. The award winners in the SDI competition included: Lorn Dizmang of Dizmang Ag in Moorefield, for the Greatest Yield award; Tri-Basin Water Watchers from the Holdrege area took home the Highest Input Use Efficiency accolade; and the Rattlesnake Boys from Wood River won the top award for Most Profitable.

Pat Nott, Chris Ecklun, Reed Philips, Rick Reinsch, Logan Reed, Darrin Swanson and Curtis Scheele made up the Tri-Basin Water Watchers team. The Rattlesnake Boys team consisted of Kevin and Amy Harsch, Jay Johnson and Jeremy Gewecke.

The sixth year of the sprinkler corn competition had 33 teams participate. The Greatest Grain Yield award was won by Luke Olson of McCook. Shawn Woollen of Wilcox earned the Highest Input Use Efficiency award. The Perkins Group team from the Grant area won the top award for Most Profitable. The team was made up of Brent Gloy, Bruce Young, Curt Richmond, Jeremy Hagan, Nick Turner, Pat McGreer, Shawn Turner, Ted Tietjen and Troy Kemling.

The last award presented was the Outstanding TAPS Advocate, which honors an organization, person or business that went above and beyond in supporting the UNL-TAPS program. This year, the award recipient was Amy Kremen of Boulder, Colo. Kremen has advocated for the TAPS program since its inception by recruiting participants, assisting with funding proposals, promoting partnerships, and aiding in starting new TAPS competitions in other states.

The full 2022 TAPS Competition Report can be found online at www.taps.unl.edu/reports.

The TAPS program would like to thank all the sponsors, supporters, and participants for being a part of and making the program a continued success.

The 2023 TAPS competitions are already in planning. Anyone interested in the program can email Krystle Rhoades, TAPS Program Manager, at taps@unl.edu.

Founded in 2017, the Testing Ag Performance Solutions (TAPS) program is an innovative program developed by University of Nebraska research and extension specialists and educators. Rather than the typical teacher and student paradigm, the program facilitates a number of interactive real-life farm management competitions. For more information visit taps.unl.edu.