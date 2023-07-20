An unusual event will debut at this year’s Hall County Fair. Vehicles will race around an oval track pulling trailers, and the drivers won’t treat each other delicately.

Fair manager Corby Flagle is excited about the trailer races, which begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at the horse training track.

Drivers may pilot a car, pickup, station wagon or SUV. Old stock cars and demolition derby cars are more than welcome. Competitors may not drive a bus, motor home or farm truck.

They may pull any kind of trailer, including an old boat trailer.

“The trailer race, I think, is going to be fantastic,” Flagle said.

Trailers may be decorated in creative and comedic ways.

“You may see somebody show up with an outhouse on the back of their trailer,” Flagle said.

Flagle and his wife saw the trailer races at last year’s Hamilton County Fair and decided to bring the event to Hall County.

The races are similar to a demolition derby. If you’re driving a pickup, make sure it’s an old one.

The rules point out that it is not really a race. “The purpose of the race is the destruction of other competitors’ trailers. The last running vehicle with a trailer adequately attached to the tow vehicle and has an axle in place on the trailer will be the winner. You will be black-flagged for hitting a tow vehicle.”

The rules refer to the event as a Night of Destruction.

Flagle doesn’t know how many drivers will take part. “I hope a bunch,” he said.

A $10,000 purse will be divided among the top 12 finishers. The first place winner will get at least $2,500.

If you register by today, the entry fee is $40. At the gate, the registration fee is $60. You may register online at www.hallcountyfair.com.

Between races, spectators will be entertained with a hot dog eating contest, a pie eating contest, gunny-sack races and a turkey race.

The latter won’t feature actual birds. The competitors will wear hooded sweatshirts in such a way that they’ll resemble turkeys. For one thing, they’ll stick their legs where one’s arms normally go.

Attendees may take advantage of a beer garden.

Saturday night will be busy at the fair.

Exit 312 will perform following the races, from 9 p.m. to midnight.

From 6 p.m. to midnight, Le Imparable Banda will play in the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion.

Friday night will also be eventful, Flagle said.

Hall County Cruise Night, presented by Knucklehead Garage, runs from 5 to 8 p.m.

It’ll be “a heck of a car show,” Flagle said. “Last year we had over 100 cars here.”

During the car show, BD and the Boys will perform at the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion.

From 9 p.m. to midnight, the Jessy Karr Band will play, also at the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion.

Flagle points out that not only is admission to the fair free, but so are the concerts.

The only charges will be for food and drink.

For the trailer races, people should bring one canned good. “And I don’t care if it’s for a pet or for a person,” Flagle said.

Free-will donations will also be accepted for the trailer races.

Hall County Fair attendees also don’t have to cover a lot of ground. The buildings being used are all on the south end of Fonner Park.

The exhibits are in the Aurora Cooperative Building. The 4-H members will show in Five Points Bank Arena.

Also being utilized are the barn bar and Dinsdale Automotive Cattle Barn.

“Come out and support the Hall County Fair,” Flagle said.

The 4-H members deserve support, he said. The kids put a lot of work into their projects year-round, he said.

In addition, “we have a great extension office here in Hall County.” The people in that office work well with the fair, he said.