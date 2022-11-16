Alberts says Nebraska's coaching search has made 'very good progress'

Trev Alberts wasn’t ready to make any major coaching announcements Wednesday night. But the Nebraska athletic director said the process for a new football leader continues to go well.

Speaking on his monthly radio show on the Huskers Radio Network, Alberts said the search — now passing 66 days and counting — has made “very good progress.”

NU does not have a specific date in mind to introduce a new football coach, he said, though he’s well aware of key looming dates like the opening of the transfer portal (Dec. 5) and the early signing period after that.

“Things are going well,” Alberts said. “We’re where we’d hoped to be and confident as we move forward. … Really pleased with the process, really pleased with the amount of data and the amount of work we’ve been able to do. Looking forward to the day when we can (announce). I understand it’s hard sometimes to say just be a little bit patient. But we’ll have to be as a fan base. I do appreciate our fans giving us the space to do what we said we would do.”

Alberts said he’s gotten lots of suggestions from fans in the last two months. Many have been good ones. What he’s been most surprised by as he speaks to coaches and football people around the country, he said, is the deep-seated respect others have for Nebraska’s historic past and its potential to regain national influence into the future.

What continues to come up in every conversation, Alberts said, is the fan support. Any candidate can see the program’s poor record in the last few years, but they also see the NCAA-record sellout streak endure with packed houses amid the struggles.

“I know we say this a lot but I really believe whoever becomes the next head coach at Nebraska, one of the driving components to it and primary reasons is because of our fan base,” Alberts said. “It’s the greatest thing we have to sell.”​