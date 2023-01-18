All-Area boys basketball leaders

Scoring
Names, School, Games, FGM, FGA, PPG, FG%
Ayden Zikmund, Central City, 13, 93, 205, 21.4, 45
Caleb Paulk, Wood River, 13, 84, 150, 17.6, 56
Ishmael Nadir, Grand Island Central Catholic, 13, 68, 209, 15.1, 33
Gabe Langemeier, Nebraska Christian, 11, 63, 110, 15.0, 57
Hayden Griffith, Arcadia/Loup City, 12, 75, 202, 15.0, 37
Blake Hinrichs, Ord, 12, 59, 163, 14.6, 36
Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 15, 79, 151, 14.5, 52
Brendon Keene, Elba, 10, 29, 144, 13.5, 25
Phillip Kruetz, Giltner, 10, 39, 125, 13.1, 31
People are also reading…
Christian Johnson, Wood River, 13, 66, 182, 13.1, 36
Free throws
Names, School, G, FTM, FTA, FT% (23 or more to qualify)
Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 15, 34, 43, 79
Ayden Zikmund, Central City, 13, 61, 77, 79
Thomas Liban, Grand Island Central Catholic, 13, 22, 29, 76
Carson Staehr, Aurora, 12, 25, 33, 76
Hunter Jensen, Northwest, 12, 33, 43, 76
Dylan Janzen, Adams Central, 13, 33, 44, 75
Blake Hinrichs, Ord, 12, 40, 54, 74
Phillip Kruetz, Giltner, 10, 41, 56, 73
Brendon Keene, Elba, 10, 72, 100, 72
Nathaniel Heins, Central City, 13, 21, 29, 72
Two-pointers
Names, School, G, 2PM, 2PA, 2PT% 68 or 69 to qualify
Parker Volk, Doniphan-Trumbull, 15, 46, 75, 61
Gabe Langemeier, Nebraska Christian, 11, 61, 103, 59
Carson Staehr, Aurora, 12, 44, 75, 59
Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 15, 54, 91, 59
Ayden Zikmund, Central City, 13, 62, 107, 58
Caleb Paulk, Wood River, 13, 84, 147, 57
Kellen Fries, Centura, 12, 42, 75, 56
Carson Bloom, Riverside, 12, 50, 91, 55
Bowdie Fox, Grand Island Central Catholic, 13, 37, 70, 53
Treyven Straka, Central Valley, 11, 41, 78, 53
Three-pointers
Names, School, G, 3PM, 3PA, 3PT% 22 ATT
Eli Coble, Broken Bow, 11, 21, 46, 46
Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 15, 25, 60, 42
Eli Schneider, Hastings, 11, 15, 36, 42
Kaiden Wineteer, Aurora, 10, 11, 27, 41
Sam Dierks, Adams Central, 13, 20, 51, 39
Treyven Keene, Northwest, 12, 22, 57, 39
Wryder Svoboda, Burwell, 13, 16, 45, 36
Garrett Severance, Ord, 12, 14, 39, 36
Bowdie Fox, Grand Island Central Catholic, 13, 8, 23, 35
Multiple at 34%.
Assists
Names, School, G, Total, APG.
Treyven Keene, Northwest, 12, 52, 4.3
Carter Noakes, Centura, 11, 45, 4.1
Zaden Wolf, Central Valley, 11, 38, 3.5
Derek Pfeifer, Central City, 13, 45, 3.5
Hunter Jensen, Northwest, 12, 42, 3.5
Colton Marsh, Grand Island Senior High, 9, 30, 3.3
Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 15, 48, 3.2
Ishmael Nadir, Grand Island Central Catholic, 13, 41, 3.2
Kaedan Detamore, Doniphan-Trumbull, 15, 46, 3.1
Multiple at 3.0.
Defensive Rebounds
Names, School, G, Total, DEFRPG.
Caleb Paulk, Wood River, 13, 103, 7.9
Blake Hinrichs, Ord, 12, 80, 6.7
Brendon Keene, Elba, 10, 64, 6.4
Hayden Griffith, Arcadia/Loup City, 13, 70, 5.4
Ayden Zikmund, Central City, 13, 70, 5.4
Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 15, 79, 5.3
Kazadi Mukoma, Grand Island Senior High, 13, 69, 5.3
Bowdie Fox, Grand Island Central Catholic, 13, 68, 5.2
Zaden Wolf, Central Valley, 12, 59, 4.9
Multiple at 4.8.
Offensive Rebounds
Names, School, G, Total, OFRPG.
Caleb Paulk, Wood River, 13, 66, 5.1
Devin Konicek, Burwell, 12, 39, 3.3
Treyven Straka, Central Valley, 12, 35, 2.9
Hayden Griffith, Arcadia/Loup City, 13, 35, 2.7
Gabe Langemeier, Nebraska Christian, 11, 28, 2.5
Jaden Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull, 11, 27, 2.5
Max Lewandowski, Arcadia/Loup City, 13, 31, 2.4
Brendon Keene, Elba, 10, 24, 2.4
Multiple with 2.3.
Steals
Names, School, G, Total, SPG.
Treyven Keene, Northwest, 12, 39, 3.4
Logan Adams, Elba, 10, 32, 3.2
Carson Bloom, Riverside, 12, 37, 3.1
Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 15, 43, 2.9
Wryder Svoboda, Burwell, 13, 26, 2.8
Zaden Wolf, Central Valley, 12, 31, 2.6
Hunter Jensen, Northwest, 12, 31, 2.6
Carter Noakes, Centura, 11, 27, 2.5
Boston Wood, Central Valley, 12, 28, 2.3
Multiple at 2.2.
Blocks
Names, School, G, Total, BPG.
Levi Bader, Palmer, N/A, N/A, 2.0
Caleb Paulk, Wood River, 13, 22, 1.7
Caden Block, Hastings, 11, 18, 1.6
Devin Konicek, Burwell, 12, 16, 1.3
Taylor Smith, Giltner, 10,13, 1.3
Jaden Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull, 11, 13, 1.1
Gabe Langemeier, Nebraska Christian, 11, 11, 1.0
Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 15, 13, 0.9
Bowdie Fox, Grand Island Central Catholic, 13, 12, 0.9
Nathaniel Heins, Central City, 13, 12, 0.9
Multiple at 0.8.
Boys All-Area glance
Class A
Grand Island; 3-10; .230
Class B
Hastings; 5-6; .455
Northwest; 3-9; .250
Class C-1
Central City; 13-1; .929
Aurora; 7-4; .636
Wood River; 8-5; .615
Adams Central; 7-8; .467
St. Paul; 5-7; .417
Centura; 3-9; .250
Ord; 3-10; .230
Broken Bow; 2-9; .189
Class C-2
Doniphan-Trumbull; 15-0; 1.000
Nebraska Christian; 7-5; .583
Hastings St. Cecilia; 8-7; .533
Grand Island Central Catholic; 4-9; .308
Arcadia/Loup City; 3-11; .214
Class D-1
Riverside; 9-4; .692
Ravenna; 8-6; .571
Central Valley; 5-7; .417
Burwell; 5-9; .357
Class D-2
Giltner; 3-8; .273
Fullerton; 3-10; .230
Elba; 2-9; .182
Palmer; 0-10; .000
Heartland Lutheran; 0-11; .000
TEAMS REPORTING: Adams Central, Arcadia/Loup City, Aurora, Broken Bow, Burwell, Central City, Central Valley, Centura, Doniphan-Trumbull, Elba, Giltner, Grand Island Central Catholic, Grand Island Senior High, Hastings, Nebraska Christian, Northwest, Ord, Palmer, Riverside, Wood River.