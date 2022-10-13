All Hallows’ Eve Friday and Saturday at Stuhr Museum

Stuhr Museum will be hosting its popular All Hallows’ event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

All Hallows’ is a spooky, yet family-friendly event that combines historic All Hallows’ Eve with modern Halloween celebrations.

Families are encouraged to dress up and join in the fun! The Treat Trail will be open in the arbor from 6 to 9 p.m. and children will be able to gather goodies from a variety of local organizations.

Meanwhile over in Railroad Town, also open from 6 to 9p p.m., the Milisen House will be a historic trick-or-treat location and kids must perform a trick before they get a treat! The Lesher House will host traditional parlor games and ghost stories will fill the depot. At the bandstand kids are encouraged to try their hand, — er mouth, at “ducking” for apples. Ducking involves tying the apple to a string to using only your mouth to catch it. Horse-drawn wagon rides will be available for visitors to enjoy for just $1. The line begins in the alley near the crossroads of the town. Tasty treats are available throughout town at the Silver Dollar Café, the DeyErmand Sunset Pavillion, Railroad Town Depot, and by the wagon rides line.

The Shadowlands Haunted Field will be open from 7 to 9 p.m. to spook, scare and surprise those who dare to enter at the north end of Railroad Town as the sun goes down!

Admission is $10 for anyone age 3 and older; members can get in for a special rate of $10 per vehicle.

For more information, call the museum at 308-385-5316 or check online at www.stuhrmuseum.org.

Backtrack Vocals open GICA season

New York City-based Backtrack Vocals opens the 2022-23 season of the Grand Island Concert Association at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the Grand Island Senior High auditorium.

The five-person a cappella group transforms pop, funk, Motown and Broadway songs with new vocal and beatbox arrangements.

Since beginning on a YouTube channel (youtube.com/c/backtrackvocals), they have performed on stages throughout the nation. Their unique music arrangements and styles appeal to audiences of all ages.

The remainder of the season includes:

Jeeyoon Kim, Saturday, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., a classical pianist.

Cherish The Ladies, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m., an all-female ensemble led by All Ireland flute and whistle champion Joanie Madden.

Jeremy Stolle, Monday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m., currently playing the Phantom on Broadway.

Frisson, Thursday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m. America’s hottest new classical group from New York City.

Copper Street Brass, Sunday, April 30, 3 p.m., brings a fresh perspective by fusing brass instruments with keyboard, percussion, guitars, and electronic instruments.

Single performance tickets at the door are $30. A season membership is $65 for adults; students 18 and younger are admitted free. More information is available at giconcerts.org or by calling Vince Boudreau at 308-379-7612.

Area concert associations have a reciprocity agreement with the Grand Island Concert Association so members who wish to attend G.I. concerts may do so for a small fee. Members may attend concerts in Columbus, Cozad, Fairbury, Holdrege, Kearney, Norfolk and North Platte.

Offutt Brass plans Central Nebraska tour

The United States Air Force Heartland of America Band’s brass ensemble, Offutt Brass, will present several free concerts next week in Central Nebraska, staring Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Hastings College, and concluding Sunday, Oct. 23, in Wood River.

Offutt Brass performs as a brass quintet with a percussionist, with a program that features a wide variety of music and celebrates worldwide American musical influence spanning the last 75 years.

The 75-minute performance will feature pieces from famous American composers including John Williams, Leonard Bernstein and Aaron Copland, as well as jazz selections by Duke Ellington and several other patriotic numbers. The concert will end with a special musical salute to past and present military service members.

The performance schedule includes:

Oct 18, 7 p.m., Fuhr Hall of Music, Perkins Recital Hall, Hastings College.

Oct. 19, 7 p.m., Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theatre.

Oct. 20, 6 p.m., Miriam Drake Theatre, UNK Fine Arts Building, Kearney.

Oct. 21, 7 p.m. St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Sutton

Oct. 22, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, Aurora

Oct. 23, 2:30 p.m., Wood River High School Performing Arts Center.

The United States Air Force Heartland of America Band is a professional organization that presents exciting and uplifting musical programs to inspire patriotism, connect communities with their military, and honor our country’s veterans.

From public concerts and ceremonial support for military and civic events, to educational outreach and seasonal performances, they aim to create lasting connections with diverse audiences of all ages, while representing the excellence and precision demonstrated daily across the United States Air Force.

Concordia University Handbell Choir plans Central City show

CENTRAL CITY — Merrick Arts Council will host an afternoon of handbell music for its season’s second performance set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in the Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theatre.

The program will feature the Concordia University Handbell Choir, joined by two local handbell choirs.

The Concordia Handbell Choir is made up of 14 advanced ringers. This auditioned ensemble performs with a combination of Schulmerich and Malmark handbells and handchimes. They also utilize two octaves of Schulmerich Silver Melody Bells and Malmark Cymbells. The use of silver, bronze and aluminum instruments allows the ensemble to play a full range of advanced repertoire featuring a variety of bell timbres and techniques.

This choir is open to music majors and non-music majors who have a passion for ringing. With two auditioned handbell ensembles, they have performed for the Capitol Tree Lighting in Lincoln, programs on NET Radio, as well as regular concerts, church services, campus chapels and workshops. The choir has recorded one album, “Faithful.”

Jessica Kite has been the director of the handbell choir since 2006. Kite is a member of Nebraska’s State Committee for Handbell Musicians of America, a clinician for handbell workshops, adjunct music methods instructor at Concordia University and a private piano teacher.

While the Concordia Handbell Choir is the featured part of this concert, two other local handbell choirs will perform. Deb Johnson will direct a combination of ringers from the Central City Presbyterian and United Methodist churches. Mary Ann Kyes will direct the Fairview Methodist Church’s handbell choir.

MAC season memberships will be accepted, and tickets for non-members will be available at the door, online at https://our.show/cunebells, or by emailing macatthepac@gmail.com. Cost is $15 for adults and $8 for students. For more information, call 308-940-0274.

GILT schedules auditions for holiday show

The Grand Island Little Theatre will host auditions for its holiday show, “The Hallelujah Girls,” on Sunday and Tuesday at College Park.

Auditions will be open from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the auditorium; use the backstage entrance (door 3) on the southwest side of the building. The cast includes two males and six females; those auditioning should be prepared to read a (director’s choice) selection from the script.

Hilarity abounds in this comedy by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten when the feisty females of Eden Falls, Georgia, decide to shake up their lives. The action in this rollicking Southern comedy takes place in SPA-DEE-DAH, the abandoned church-turned-day-spa where this group of friends gathers every Friday afternoon. After the loss of a dear friend, the women realize time is precious, and if they’re going to change their lives and achieve their dreams, they have to get on it now!

Production dates are Dec. 7-11.

Jim Truell will direct the show, with Jeannee Fossberg as producer. If you are interested in auditioning, but have conflicts with the dates, contact Truell at 308-380-1001. For more information, contact Truell, or Fossberg at 308-379-2015.

If you want to help with the backstage crew, come talk to the director or producer during auditions or contact them. From set construction to script prompting to ushering, they will find a job for you that will be fun.

Stolley Park Train Haunted Halloween Express

The Grand Island Parks and Recreation Department will host a Haunted Halloween Express at the Stolley Park Railroad this week.

Hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15. Come enjoy the lights and sounds of Halloween! Costumes are encouraged. Concessions and face painting will be available.

Tickets are $4 for adults and children age 3 and older; children 2 and younger ride for free; tickets are available at the depot.

For more information contact the parks office at 308-389-0298 or online at www.giparks.com.

Bader Park to host Halloween Adventures

CHAPMAN — Bader Memorial Park near Chapman will host its annual Halloween Adventure starting at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The event will include trick-or-treating through the decorated campgrounds, painting pumpkins (provided), face paintings, games, rides on the miniature train, outdoor games, costume contest and more. Food will be available for purchase from a food truck hosted by Aurora’s Leadership Center; locally made kettle corn will also be available.

The event is suitable for kids and adults of all ages; admission is $5 person; kids 5 and younger get in for free. Bader Park is located south of Highway 30 just east of Chapman.

This weekend at the Grand …

“Don’t Worry Darling” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre located, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In the 1950s, Alice and Jack live in the idealized community of Victory, an experimental company town that houses the men who work on a top-secret project. While the husbands toil away, the wives get to enjoy the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their seemingly perfect paradise. However, when cracks in her idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something sinister lurking below the surface, Alice can’t help but question exactly what she’s doing in Victory.

This film is rated R for sexuality, violent content and language.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for seniors and children 12 and younger. For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.