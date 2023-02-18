At the beginning of the new year, Allen Capital Group moved to its new home at 3540 Prairieview St. in Prairie Commons

“We had been at our old location for over 25 years, and had outgrown that space,” said Mark Allen, ACG co-founder and CEO.

Allen said they had people sharing offices and working in areas they repurposed to accommodate the number of people they had in the building.

“Once the decision was made that we needed to move, Prairie Commons seemed the perfect fit,” Allen said. “Chief has designed Prairie Commons as a top-tier commercial development in Grand Island.”

The firm officially opened for business at its new location on Dec. 28.

Allen said the new building was designed to improve communication and collaboration.

“We have multiple open collaboration spaces along with huddle rooms used for internal meetings and discussions,” Allen said.

He said those spaces are separate from five conference rooms that are used for client meetings.

“We have a large multi-purpose room that can seat 60 people that will be used for education/events,” he said.

There is also room to add on an additional 20 to 25 employees in the new location. Allen said that is “key for our long-term strategic initiatives.”

“We’ve built our business around wealth planning and investment management,” Allen said.

He said to serve their clients at a deeper level over the years, ACG built its internal tax and accounting service and trust company.

“Our new location will allow us to expand on our services,” Allen said.

Services ACG offers for individuals include: wealth planning, investment management, retirement income planning, trust and estate plannings, and tax planning and preparation

Services for businesses include: retirement plan services, business planning solutions, foundations and endowments, and tax planning and preparation.

Allen Capital Group is a Registered Investment Advisor firm.

“We don’t sell products; we provide next-level solutions for next-level needs because we have a fiduciary duty to our clients,” Allen said. “Our purpose is to have a meaningful impact on people’s lives.”

He said they work in three primary areas of wealth management: investment, trust and tax.

Investment: Successful wealth planning and investment management are intertwined. Understanding client’s ability and willingness to take risk, its advisors will craft an investment plan specific to their clients’ needs they can stick with for the long term while letting compounding work its magic.

Trust and estate planning: Effective estate planning is a cornerstone of wealth plans. Advisors help develop an estate plan designed to protect and harness wealth in the most impactful way possible aligned to clients’ goals.

Tax planning and preparation: Tax planning touches everyone’s entire financial life, from income and investments to estate planning. Allen Capital Group has in-house CPAs who work with its wealth advisors to answer your-related questions and assist with filing and preparation.

Allen said ACG’s roots go back to 1975 when his father, Eric Allen, started working out of his basement with a company called IDS.

Allen joined his father in 2002. At that time they were part of a larger financial services firm.

“We grew frustrated with how firms of that size operated, and decided we needed to do this on our own if we were going to be able to serve our clients the way we felt was necessary,” he said.

In 2005, they started Allen Capital Group as an independent SEC RIA firm. At the time there were around six members on staff.

“I have been exposed to this business my whole life, and I saw how much my dad put into taking care of his clients,” Allen said.

He said when he was a young kid, the office phone also rang to Allen’s house.

“I would see and hear him (his father) interact enthusiastically with his clients, and it just became part of who I am,” Allen said.

He said he enjoys building relationships with his clients and the people he works with. and

“This just seems to be a great fit for who I am,” Allen said. “I am very fortunate to be able to do what I do.”

He said ACG’s purpose is to have a meaningful impact on people’s lives.

“We do this by providing next level solutions for next level needs,” Allen said.

He said a lot of the services ACG provides started because of client demand.

“We take great pride in being able to provide solutions such as these for our clients,” he said. “That is our competitive advantage, we are built for you, not for us.”

Allen said ACG is hitting its stride right now.

“We started the year by adding seven new owners from among our ranks, and have spent considerable time and resources building our foundation the right way, with a management team and a structure that will lead this firm for decades to come,” he said.

Allen said his goal has “always been for this firm to be bigger, in the figurative sense, than just a few people.”

“We have a duty to serve the future generations of our clients and their families,” he said. “We are building this so that we can accomplish that long after I am gone.”

Allen said ACG is a “big believer in the future of Grand Island.”

“We have put our money where our mouth is by investing in our new building,” he said. “We believe strongly in giving back to our community by serving for and supporting many non-profit organizations that do so much for so many in our community.”

Allen said AGC is working on “a handful of strategic initiatives, including building out and adding some service lines.

“In addition to Grand Island, we have offices in Omaha and Scottsbluff,” he said. “That gives us a lot of opportunities to recruit and attract talented people, and it is our intention to grow in all three of these geographic hubs.”

ACG employs 43 people.

“Everyone plays an important role in our high touch, service-oriented business,” Allen said. “Everyone can make an impact, and they all care about the people we work for and often develop very close relationships with our clients.”

He said they have a long tenured group. Two of its employees, Daphne Brandt and Julie Wooden, have been with AGC for more than 25 years.

“They have seen a lot of change and have played in important role in shaping who we are today,” Allen said.

Allen is the current board chairman for the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce. He also served on the Stuhr Museum Board.

He had also previously served on the boards of the Heartland United Way, Goodwill Industries, Northwest Education Foundation, Junior Achievement, and FPA of Nebraska, and is a founding member of the Texas Tech Personal Financial Planning Alumni Advisory Board.

More information about ACG can be found at allencapgroup.com; or by calling 308-385-1500.