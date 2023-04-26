LINCOLN — A controversial bill that would ban gender-affirming care for Nebraskans under 19 might be amended to include an exemption for people already undergoing such care.

But few other major changes are likely to emerge from discussions by a group of eight state lawmakers who have been talking about changes to Legislative Bill 574. The senators met four times over the course of two weeks.

Based on those conversations, the bill’s introducer, State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, said one of the main components of the amendment will include a grandfather clause that will exempt patients who were receiving puberty blockers and hormone therapy as of March 1. Other than that, she said the amendment will clarify that treatments such as talk therapy and counseling remain legal, as well as some minor technical changes.

The group of lawmakers represented both supporters and opponents of LB 574, including Speaker of the Legislature John Arch and Sens. John Cavanaugh, John Fredrickson, Lynne Walz, Ben Hansen, Tom Briese and Teresa Ibach. Members had proposed a range of other changes, including adding more mental health protections and conducting an interim study.

After meeting Wednesday, several team members were unsure whether they would meet again. Arch said he didn’t believe the group had reached a conclusion.

“I wouldn’t characterize it that way,” Arch said.

But Kauth said Wednesday’s meeting was the final one, saying she feared that additional discussions could result in her bill losing support. LB 574 narrowly survived two rounds of floor debate, receiving just enough votes in each round to overcome filibusters. The bill still faces a third round of floor debate and a final vote.

Kauth previously proposed an amendment that would have banned only gender-affirming surgeries, but when given the opportunity to vote on that amendment during the second round, she asked lawmakers to vote it down. She said any new amendment will retain the ban on puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries.

Kauth spurred criticism from LB 574 opponents this week for describing the group meetings as a “listening exercise” rather than negotiations. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who launched a session-long filibuster in protest against the bill, said Kauth’s words were disrespectful.

Kauth clarified Wednesday that she considered the meetings to be an effort to make her bill better.