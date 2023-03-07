LINCOLN – The man who called Nebraska his baseball home for 17 seasons lingered on the Haymarket Park dirt as a chilly Midwest day dissolved into a cold evening and a leaf blower droned on the infield.

It was good to be back.

Well, sort of. Mike Anderson is only a few weeks into his first season coaching Northern Colorado and there’s work to do – a 12-1 seven-inning run-rule loss to the Huskers on Tuesday was the latest reminder. NU led three batters into its home debut and rolled behind a hot-swinging offense and four scoreless innings from starter Jackson Brockett.

The 57-year-old former Nebraska skipper stuck around afterward not out of nostalgia but because fans wanted to catch up. One introduced the coach to his grade-school kids, with Anderson exchanging fist bumps through the netting. Others, he noticed, still occupied the same seats they did more than a decade earlier.

Anderson also enjoyed a few pregame moments with the current Husker coaching staff consisting of mostly familiar faces. Coach Will Bolt, pitching coach Jeff Christy and director of ops Curtis Ledbetter were all players under Anderson. Director of player development Rob Childress was the pitching coach with Anderson for eight years through 2005.

“It’s just special seeing those types of guys,” Anderson said. “That’s the fun part – the relationship part.”

The one-time Husker coach – he led the program from 2003-11 during a stretch that included two Big 12 titles and its only win at the College World Series in 2005 – had been back to Haymarket Park since being dismissed as NU transitioned into the Big Ten but never for a game. Operating from the first-base dugout brought flashbacks of regionals and super regionals past, when the home team often went to the other side of the field.

Anderson figures he might have gotten emotional if Tuesday was about him. Instead his focus was on the usual business of helping the Bears (2-9) learn and improve before Summit League play begins March 24.

The baseball challenges at UNC are formidable. Scholarship issues. Adverse weather, which has prevented the team from playing a home game or holding a single outdoor practice. Anderson likes to say he’s the only Division I coach who works from home – the team has no indoor facility, only a “big barn” where kids get work in.

It’s funny, Anderson said, but he thinks often of former legendary Texas coach Augie Garrido and his own father. Both were men who emphasized developing people and a team’s winning culture more than just the baseball. With gray hairs in his beard, he’s held tighter to those values in the dozen years since leaving Lincoln that included stops coaching high school baseball in the Denver metro, as an assistant at Oklahoma and as the Colorado scouting director for Prep Baseball Report.

“I think I’m becoming more and more that,” Anderson said. “It’s one of those things – you’re becoming your dad and recognizing some things that people used to talk about that you’re trying to become which is much more than baseball. That’s where I’m progressing, I think. We’ll see if it works out.”

Anderson – who wore a navy blue No. 20 jersey and took his customary spot as third-base coach – believes Tuesday was his first game where the opposing head coach was his former player, joking “after the way it ended tonight, maybe never do it again.” Nebraska (6-4-1) slugged eight extra-base hits and rolled from the jump.

The hosts needed just three at-bats to take the lead after Brice Matthews doubled off the wall in right-center and Max Anderson rolled a grounder through the 4-hole. Two more run-scoring doubles – a Charlie Fischer blooper to left and a Ben Columbus two-RBI liner to left-center – made it 4-0 before many chilled fans filled their green seats for the first time this spring.

Like the steady northeasterly wind, the runs kept coming against six Northern Colorado pitchers. An Anderson RBI double in the second. A Gabe Swansen homer leading off the third and, later, a Casey Burnham steal of home as Matthews drew a throw swiping second. A five-run fourth featured a three-run Fischer opposite-field blast into the wind in left and a Will Walsh two-run job 416 feet out to center.

Nebraska has homered in 10 straight games.

“I was proud of myself and proud of the way we hit in general,” Fischer said. “We’re utilizing our approach a lot better.”

Brockett – who had allowed one run in two relief appearances across 4 2/3 innings this season – carved up the Bears’ light-hitting lineup. The sophomore from Elkhorn South gave up only a game-opening double and a one-out single in the third during four frames of scoreless ball. Last year’s late-season Sunday starter also struck out five spanning 60 pitches.

NU pitchers Austin Berggren and Brett Sears finished the game. UNC trailed 12-0 before its lone tally in the fifth on an RBI single by nine-hole hitter Dominic Palma.

“As the pitching staff watching (the offense) do what they do best, it’s fun,” Brockett said. “It’s fun to pitch behind them too.”

Bolt called NU’s effort “business-like” in how it handled a struggling midweek foe. What wasn’t routine for the fourth-year coach was exchanging lineup cards with his former hitting coach beforehand – they hadn’t caught up in “a while.”

“Great man,” Bolt said. “Good to see him.”

Anderson, always ready with a story, had one when asked about Bolt, the former NU second baseman from 1999-2002. It was the last practice before regionals and the fiery senior from Texas was being too fiery. So Anderson himself kicked Bolt out and chased him up the concrete runway along the left-field line.

“It was, ‘Hey, settle down’ and he didn’t want to settle down and we ran him out,” Anderson said with a smile. “I think he got kicked out of his very last practice here. … I might be off a day or two but it was pretty close. It was deserved and you understand who Will was. Highly, highly, highly competitive and it shows in everything he does.”