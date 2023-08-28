2023 NEBRASKA STATE FAIR

Five Nebraskan bands competed in the inaugural Battle of the Bands at the Nebraska State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 26. The winning group received a cash prize and the opportunity to open for one of the headline bands in the 2023 State Fair Nebraska Lottery Concert Series.

This was the first year that the Fairest Showdown: Battle of the Bands was held at the state fair. The competition was presented by radio stations under NRG Media, such as Hits 106, Y102, Classic Rock 101.5, 107.7 The Island and KGFW.

According to Austin Jacobsen, sports director for NRG Media and emcee for the event, there were 49 bands that signed up for the competition. Through three rounds of judging, five bands from Nebraska were chosen to play at the fair.

The event had three judges; NRG Media Promotions Director Danielle Skorniak, Ritual Sound System and Hear Grand Island Managing Director T.J. Roe and Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz.

Along with a $2,000 cash prize, the winner of the competition got to choose whether to open for Bush, with special guest Pop Evil, or Lee Brice in the 2023 Nebraska Lottery Concert Series. With their own cash prize, the second place winner will open for the band not chosen.

The first band was Jordan Schoch, singer/songwriter from Benedict. At the Battle of the Bands, Schoch performed with drummer Drew Hardage, guitarist Rhett Montgomery and bassist Michael Carter.

Schoch works on his family's farm, which influences his sound alongside his love for Texas/Red Dirt music. Schoch began his music playing solo shows at bars in college, but has now performed across Nebraska and out-of-state.

One of the songs Schoch performed, "Romeo and Juliet," was the first song he ever put on the radio.

The second band was the Kyle Sayler Band, based out of central Nebraska. The group is composed of lead singer and rhythm guitarist Kyle Sayler, lead guitarist Mark Humphrey, drummer Paul Timmons and bassist Micah King.

The Kyle Sayler Band is a country/ rock band that always keeps the energy high. Having shared a stage with other popular musicians like Connor Smith, Cody Hibbard and Wade Bowen, the band has been growing quickly.

The band performed a song called, "Heartbreak Queen," was released a month before the competition.

The third band was Mad Dog and the 20/20s from Lincoln. With a total of seven members, there is lead singer Madeline Christensen, guitarist Jarett Eaton, drummer Anthoni Antillion, bassist Danny Peck, saxophonist Rory Payne, trumpeter Tristan Moore and trombonist Brandon Stilwell.

Wanting to keep ska-punk alive in Nebraska, Mad Dog and the 20/20s formed in 2015. With country, jazz, indie rock, pop punk, metal and rock n' roll influences, each member brings their own sound that forms their band.

The last song the band performed, "The End," was chosen because, in the words of Christensen, "Everything must come to an end."

The fourth band was No Drinking On Grounds based out of Lincoln. A five piece rock n' roll band, it has acoustic guitarist Adam Suedmeier, lead guitarist Taylor Staggs, rhythm guitarist Matt Fox, bassist Zach Cole and drummer Brook Blomstedt.

Formed in 2020, No Drinking On Grounds have released three records of original music, with smooth vocals and astounding guitar solos. The band has played at different venues and country fairs, always trying to bring a genuine rock n' roll experience.

Suedmeier said that he wrote one of the band's song, "The Cost," the morning he found out a musician he admired, American country/folk singer John Prine, died.

The last band was Tegan Nissen and the Troubleshooters from Wayne. A four piece country band, it's composed of lead singer Tegan Nissen, drummer Zach Kunz, guitarist Spencer Morris, bassist Ian Jensen.

Tegan Nissen and the Troubleshooters have been together since 2022 and have already played at several events in northeast Nebraska. While the group performs popular country music from the 90's to now, they also have a few original songs written by Nissen.

To honor where they come from, the band has a song called, "27 County," that will come out on Labor Day.

With five exciting performances, the Fairest Showdown: Battle of the Bands lasted five hours. While fun can last forever, it can't be a competition without a winner.

The first ever Fairest Showdown Champion, with a cash prize of $2,000, was Mad Dog and the 20/20s. The Kyle Sayler Band placed second and received $1000, while No Drinking On Grounds got $500 in third.

Right after receiving the award, lead singer Christensen said that Mad Dog and the 20/20s was thinking about choosing Bush. Later that night on Instagram, the band confirmed that's who they would be playing ahead of.

All musicians in the competition have published their music and can be found on Spotify, You-tube, and more.

Make sure to check out Mad Dog and the 20/20s as they open for Bush, with special guest Pop Evil, on Anderson Field at the Nebraska State Fair on Sept. 1. Also watch the Kyle Sayler Band when they open for Lee Brice on Sept. 2.