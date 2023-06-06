In what was expected to be a pitcher’s duel, Kearney Runza’s Bryce Andersen certainly lived up to his end of the bargain.

Andersen pitched 6 1/3 strong innings and was also 2 for 4 at the plate with a RBI, lifting Kearney to a 5-1 victory over Grand Island Home Federal Tuesday night at Ryder Park.

The win allowed Runza (6-5), which beat Home Federal 9-3 in the first meeting on May 24 in Kearney, to sweep the regular-season series between the two teams.

“Bryce is our best,” Kearney coach Brad Archer said. “Coming in, I thought this had the capability of being a 2-1 or 3-1 game with Grand Island putting Cohen Nelson on the mound. That’s why we were bunting early and trying to move runners into scoring position, but Bryce was excellent.

“He didn’t walk anyone. He got a little tired there toward the end, which on a hot evening like this, is to be expected. He threw a great game.”

Grand Island coach Kirby Wells said Andersen was tough to hit.

“Andersen threw multiple pitches for strikes and he did that in every count,” Wells said. “When he can do that, he’s going to be pretty effective. I thought as the game went on, we moved the ball with two strikes a little bit better and hit a couple of balls hard and were just a couple of base hits away from scoring a few more runs.”

Andersen, who entered the contest with a 3.70 ERA, allowed five hits and one unearned run. The left-hander struck out nine — six looking — before allowing a hit and hitting a batter, prompting Kearney to bring in closer Brodie Arnold.

Arnold was able to get back-to-back fly-ball outs to close out Home Federal (5-3), which stranded two runners on base in the seventh.

Home Federal took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring an unearned run as Gage Gannon’s line-drive single to left plated Jacob Albers. However, Andersen was able to retire the next two batters to escape after Grand Island had two runners on base with one out.

Two Grand Island errors opened the door for Kearney’s five-run fifth as it took a 5-1 lead. While all five runs were unearned, Runza did have four hits in the frame, including a RBI single by Andersen to tie the score 1-1, followed by two-run singles from Jase Blattner and Garrison Burns.

Home Federal finished with four errors.

“That fifth inning got away from us a little bit there,” Wells said. “Like I told the boys, we’ve just got to be able to limit those big innings. We still gave ourselves a chance there at the end, but if we can limit that big inning, we still would’ve been right in the thick of it.”

Kearney’s three RBI hits in the fourth came after a heated debate between Archer and the umpiring crew as it was ruled that Nolan Smith was hit by a pitch. Archer argued that Smith wasn’t hit by the pitched ball and that Kegan Brand had scored on a wild pitch.

As it turned out, Kearney’s bats made the argument irrelevant.

“I don’t know what happened after that, but you know how the game of baseball goes,” Archer said. “It’s funny sometimes. We didn’t do much in our other six innings at the plate, but in that inning, we were able to string together some two-out hits.

“When you go back and look at games, often you’ll find that the team that gets the most two-out hits has a great chance to win.”

The anticipated pitcher’s duel was just that through the first four innings as Nelson blanked Kearney on two hits, including getting a double play in the second. Andersen was equal to the task before giving up an unearned run in the fourth and also benefited from a line-out double play in the third.

Nelson, who came in with a 1-0 record, one save and a 0.00 ERA in 7 2/3 innings, pitched six innings, allowing seven hits and five runs — all unearned. The left-hander struck out five and walked two.

Broxton Barrientos led Home Federal at the plate, doing 2 for 4. Ethan Coslor, Cedric Sullivan and Gannon all added hits for the Grand Island seniors.

Home Federal will be home again Thursday to host Columbus in a game that was rescheduled after being rained out last Friday.

“We’ve just got to have a bounce-back performance,” Wells said. “We can’t be pressing at the plate. We’ve got to stick to our approach, do the things that we do well and take care of the little details.”

Kearney Runza (6-5); 000; 050; 0—5; 7; 2

Home Federal (5-3); 000; 100; 0—1; 5; 4

W—Andersen. L—Nelson. 2B—KR: Throckmorton.