Al and Maureen (Nealon) Smollen — Happy 65th Anniversary

Al and Maureen (Nealon) Smollen are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 1, 1955, at St. Mary’s Church in Aurora, Neb.

Over the intervening years the couple has welcomed six children and their spouses, Mike and Karen Smollen, Theresa and Jim Hansen, the late Dianne Sizemore and her surviving husband James Sizemore, Karen and Scott Hooper, Gary Smollen and John Smollen, 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

To commemorate this happy anniversary, their children are requesting a card shower. Cards and congratulations can be sent to:

2303 W. 10th St., Grand Island, NE 68803

