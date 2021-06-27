Alvin and Cyndia (Behring) Gosda

Happy 40th Wedding Anniversary!

They were married June 27, 1980, at Messiah Lutheran in Grand Island. Both were partners in the family businesses, Gosda Car Washes and A-C Laundry Mat; both are now retired.

Al and Cindy were blessed with two boys and daughters-in-law, Rick and Heather (Frans) Gosda of Grand Island, Ted and Carisa (Ramsey) Gosda of Omaha, and five grandchildren, Maddie, Molly, Adella, Norah, and one more on the way!

They will celebrate their ruby anniversary with family later this month at the family farm.

Friends and family are encouraged to send their well wishes to Al and Cindy at:

5074 W. White Cloud Road, Grand Island, NE 68803