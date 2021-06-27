 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alvin and Cyndia (Behring) Gosda
0 comments

Alvin and Cyndia (Behring) Gosda

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alvin and Cyndia (Behring) Gosda

Alvin and Cyndia (Behring) Gosda

Happy 40th Wedding Anniversary!

They were married June 27, 1980, at Messiah Lutheran in Grand Island. Both were partners in the family businesses, Gosda Car Washes and A-C Laundry Mat; both are now retired.

Al and Cindy were blessed with two boys and daughters-in-law, Rick and Heather (Frans) Gosda of Grand Island, Ted and Carisa (Ramsey) Gosda of Omaha, and five grandchildren, Maddie, Molly, Adella, Norah, and one more on the way!

They will celebrate their ruby anniversary with family later this month at the family farm.

Friends and family are encouraged to send their well wishes to Al and Cindy at:

5074 W. White Cloud Road, Grand Island, NE 68803

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts