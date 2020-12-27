 Skip to main content
Arlis Rex and Blanche Canfield Celebrate Several Milestones

In honor of several milestones — 65th wedding anniversary and 85th birthday — a card shower is being hosted by their children and spouses.

Arlis Rex and Blanche (Parkos) Canfield were married Jan. 5, 1956, in Greeley, Neb.

Arlis Rex was born Jan. 8, 1936, in Ericson, Neb.

Please send cards to:

2018 N. Illinois Ave.

Grand Island, NE 68801

Thank you from their children,

Charlene and Gene Ackerman

Duane and Valerie Canfield

Debra Michels and the late Bill Michels

Terri and Rick Lawver

