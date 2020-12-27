Arlis Rex and Blanche Canfield Celebrate Several Milestones
In honor of several milestones — 65th wedding anniversary and 85th birthday — a card shower is being hosted by their children and spouses.
Arlis Rex and Blanche (Parkos) Canfield were married Jan. 5, 1956, in Greeley, Neb.
Arlis Rex was born Jan. 8, 1936, in Ericson, Neb.
Please send cards to:
2018 N. Illinois Ave.
Grand Island, NE 68801
Thank you from their children,
Charlene and Gene Ackerman
Duane and Valerie Canfield
Debra Michels and the late Bill Michels
Terri and Rick Lawver