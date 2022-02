Artie & Barbara Glines

Celebrate 65 Years of Marriage

Artie and Barbara Glines of 105 Division St. in Fullerton, previously of Central City, were married Feb. 10, 1957, at St. Peders Lutheran Church in Nysted.

Cards can be sent to:

P.O. Box 218, Fullerton, NE 68638

Due to COVID, we will celebrate at a later date.