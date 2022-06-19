August and Elaine (Jares) Peters Jun 19, 2022 36 min ago 0 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy 65th Anniversary!August & Elaine (Jares) PetersJune 23, 1957 - 2022Please join their family in celebration with a card shower.10532 W. Husker Highway, Wood River, NE 68883 0 Comments Tags Elaine August Celebration Shower Anniversary Peter Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marvin and Carolyn (Terry) Heil Marvin and Carolyn (Terry) Heil David and Barbara Faimon Happy 50th Anniversary Davita Dick and Jeremy Berven Davita and Jeremy Berven Jim and Virginia (Klatt) Koepke Jim & Virginia Koepke Larry and Clista Campbell Larry and Clista Campbell Tom and Sue Pirnie Congratulations, Tom and Sue Pirnie! Nick and Patricia (Bernet) Lammers Nick and Patricia Lammers Wally and Donna Driewer 50th Wedding Anniversary Kenneth and Nancy Shultz Kenneth and Nancy Shultz