 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

August and Elaine (Jares) Peters

  • 0

Happy 65th Anniversary!

August & Elaine (Jares) Peters

June 23, 1957 - 2022

Please join their family in celebration with a card shower.

10532 W. Husker Highway, Wood River, NE 68883

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts