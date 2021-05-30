Barry and Colleen Schochenmaier

Celebrating 50th Anniversary

Barry and Colleen Schochenmaier of Grand Island will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 5.

Their children and grandchildren would like family and friends to honor this special occasion with a card shower.

Please send congratulations to:

2424 W. Anna St. Grand Island, NE 68803

Barry and Colleen’s family includes, Janelle Schochenmaier of Ord, and Jeff and Jodi Schochenmaier, Bradley and Hailey of Phillips.

Barry and Colleen were married June 5, 1971, at First St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Hastings.