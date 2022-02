Barry & Linda Pedersen

Happy 50 Anniversary

Barry and Linda (Smith) Pedersen are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married Feb. 12, 1972, at the St. Libory Catholic Church in St. Libory.

Their children are Bryan Pedersen, Lori and Cory Richter and Bradley and Bernadette Pedersen. They have four grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to:

822 N. Briggs Ave.

Hastings, NE 68901