Bill and Doris (Kurz) Klingingsmith

Happy 50th Anniversary

Bill Klingingsmith and Doris Kurz were married May 26, 1972.

Please join us as we celebrate their 50th anniversary with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. May 29, 2022, at the fellowship hall of Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 North Road in Grand Island.

Their family includes, Christie and Russ Eilers, Bryan and Tara Klinginsmith, Brad and Sayward Klinginsmith, Carrie Klinginsmith and 12 grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.

The couple requests no gifts.

