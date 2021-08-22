Happy 55th Anniversary
August 27, 1966
Bill and Irene Beckstead
Dave and Lois Wegner
Jim and Gayle Hogeland
50th Years of Wedded Bliss
Fritz and Kathy Anderson
Bob and Loretta Dawkins
50th WEDDING ANNIVERSARY
Mike and Sue Kohles
Darrell and Joyce (Klostermeyer) Quaring
Claude and Nancy Badura — Happy 50th Anniversary
Happy 65th Anniversary!
