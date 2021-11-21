Bob and Betty Dvorak Nov 21, 2021 52 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bob & Betty DvorakCelebrating 50th AnniversaryBob and Betty were united in marriage Nov. 27, 1971, in Hastings.Please join their family in celebrating this special occasion by showering them with cards.Their address is:590 Highway 92St. Paul, NE 68873 0 comments Tags Bob Betty Dvorak Marriage Occasion Address Hastings Anniversary Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Anniversaries Herb and LaNita Roeser Nov 14, 2021 Herb and LaNita Roeser Anniversaries Gary and Debbie Pool Nov 14, 2021 50th Wedding Anniversary Anniversaries Paul and Norma (Spotanski) Janulewicz Nov 14, 2021 Happy 50th Anniversary! Anniversaries Thomas and Sally (Koperski) Mudloff Oct 31, 2021 Happy Belated 50th Anniversary Anniversaries Ron and Kay (Fairbanks) Bockstadter Oct 31, 2021 Ron and Kay Bockstadter