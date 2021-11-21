 Skip to main content
Bob and Betty Dvorak
Celebrating 50th Anniversary

Bob and Betty were united in marriage Nov. 27, 1971, in Hastings.

Please join their family in celebrating this special occasion by showering them with cards.

Their address is:

590 Highway 92

St. Paul, NE 68873

