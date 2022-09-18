Bob and Gerri Kelley
Happy 60th Anniversary
Bob and Gerri Kelley of Chapman are celebrating their 60th anniversary Sept. 8.
They were married Sept. 8, 1962, at St. Michael’s Church in Central City. Their family includes three children and their spouses, Keith and Christie Kelley of Chapman, Brian and Cindy Kelley of Gretna and Cheryl and Mark Betts of Auburn, Wash. Bob and Gerri also have eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
They celebrated last June with a get-together at Prairie Pride Brewery in Grand Island.