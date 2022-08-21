 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bob and Judy Niemann

  • 0
Bob and Judy Niemann

Bob and Judy Niemann

50th Wedding Anniversary

Bob and Judy Niemann of Cairo celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner celebration at Napoli’s.

The couple was married July 7,1972, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island.

Their family includes three sons and daughters-in-law, Ryan and Christine Niemann of Grand Island, Jason and Adriana Niemann of Omaha and Scott and Heather Niemann of Hickman. They also have seven grandchildren, Zachary and Ashley Niemann of Grand Island; Sophia, Matthew and Samuel Niemann of Omaha; and Willow and Juniper Niemann of Hickman.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts