Bob and Judy Niemann
50th Wedding Anniversary
Bob and Judy Niemann of Cairo celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner celebration at Napoli’s.
The couple was married July 7,1972, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island.
Their family includes three sons and daughters-in-law, Ryan and Christine Niemann of Grand Island, Jason and Adriana Niemann of Omaha and Scott and Heather Niemann of Hickman. They also have seven grandchildren, Zachary and Ashley Niemann of Grand Island; Sophia, Matthew and Samuel Niemann of Omaha; and Willow and Juniper Niemann of Hickman.