50th Wedding Anniversary
Congratulations, Bob and Margaret ‘Marti’ Ourada
Please join us in sending congratulations to Bob and Marti at:
907 W. 14th St., Grand Island, NE 68801
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
50th Wedding Anniversary
Congratulations, Bob and Margaret ‘Marti’ Ourada
Please join us in sending congratulations to Bob and Marti at:
907 W. 14th St., Grand Island, NE 68801
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.